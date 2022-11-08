Patch V0.42 Working on optimization, cleaning up UI.

Share · View all patches · Build 9888942 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 02:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

For this patch, I worked on some needed optimization.

Some notes on the graphics settings, if you are clocking low FPS try the resolution slider, that is going to get you better results than actually lower the other settings.

The shop UI has been overhalled.

A much-requested mini map has been added to the game. You can toggle it with "M".

Bug fixes:

-Bug where if a Vampire grabbed you, the text to break free would stay on screen.

Other:

-You can only sell items in your inventory now. So if you have a gun on your person you have to put it in your inventory to sell it.

That is all for now,

Happy Hunting,

-DangerousBob