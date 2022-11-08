 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Krampus Kills update for 8 November 2022

Patch V0.63

Share · View all patches · Build 9888931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made:

-Bug in the hospital nav mesh where Krampus couldn't cross the first hallway.
-Improved Optimization framerate
-Fixed a few enemies spawns, in the Hospital the Zombie can't attack you in the cutscene now.

Changed files in this update

Krampus Kills Content Depot 1844651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link