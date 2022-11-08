Update #54

Dead Event 1 Year Anniversary!!

Developer Notes:

Hello Creatures! This update is a nice milestone for the game! During early access we did extensive testing. It's been 1 year now and I appreciate all the players that supported the game and helped keep the servers running with Patreon. The game has come so far with your help, I'm very proud of it!

This update is special not only because its the 1 Year Anniversary and new creature.... It's special because we finally found out that the current numbers for the game don't work; the values in the millions are too hard to balance and it's breaking the game engine causing bugs. So with that being said after this update I'm going to start to rework all the numbers in the game to be small values so better to balance and bug free.

The game is about over halfway done as I prepare for a release, I will be adding more contested maps, more dungeons, more questlines, more creatures, colony wars and spreading out the leveling so its not all primarily on one map. Best of all polishing the game before release with some much needed quality of life improvements.

The next update I'll be releasing a single player beta version for Patreon supporters to test the new numbers and updates before they release along with being able to play unreleased creatures! If you want to support the game and have access to the beta version, please consider backing it on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/sourjthecreator

Thank you again for all your support for the game I'm grateful to have such a wonderful community. By the way there is no event for the anniversary because I'm putting that energy into making the game better and add more content for release. Ill be adding a cosmetic points shop to help pay for server costs too. I might release the game before the next anniversary so stay tuned!

I appreciate you playing the game!

To celebrate the 1 Year Anniversary ~ introducing our newest creature:

Roo Rat!

Additional Food, Water and Stamina per level.

Skill effectiveness attributes: Survival and Evasion.

+Survival per level.

+Gold Rate.

Trophy Weapon: Toxic Teeth

Skills:

Scavenging Bite - Bite the target wounding it and gain some food and water.

Quick Hide - Hide and get a speed/evasion boost but cant attack or use items/skills for a period of time.

Pestilence (Passive) - Increases damage and evasion. Poison enemies that you attack or that attack you.

Plague Bite - Bite the target muting it and dealing toxic damage overtime.

Screech - Buff yourself and nearby allies with life leech and evasion that stacks with other allied Screech skills.

Unchained - Leap at the target stunning and poisoning it.

General Changes: