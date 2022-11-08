 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 8 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 8 - Endless & Expert Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9888652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes some important fixes to address some issues that cropped up in the Endless & Expert Update:

  • We've fixed an issue where the new touch screen auto-zoom feature was defaulting to disabled on some devices. This has been adjusted to default to enabled. Unfortunately if you disabled it prior, you'll have to navigate to Options and disable it again. Our apologies!
  • We have fixed an issue that was preventing players from earning some Daily and Weekly Challenge achievements.
  • We've fixed a pathfinding issue with the road tile issues in Expert Mode. Some users noticed that cars weren't always taking what appeared to be the shortest path - this is all fixed!

Thanks so much to the community members here on Steam and on Reddit who highlighted these issues! We are ever grateful for your vigilance and attention to detail. We hope you're enjoying the new update and please continue to let us know if you see anything unusual!

