Patch Notes 1.3.0

*We at Lynx are happy to announce the latest iteration of our Everwork Program firmware. This firmware patch makes new spares 0.12% more resistant to excessive caffeine intake, which in our calculations will reduce caffeine related workspace incidents by at least 0.0009%.

Additionally new accessibility options have been included on all Lynx proprietary helmet visors, which will lead to an estimated 0.092% increase in worker efficiency.**

*To offset the incurred cost of the new firmware upgrade, Lynx is increasing the fee for Caffeine Capsules by a mere 256%, any additional company income relating to this price increase will be invested in further genetic R&D.

Patch Notes

A new colour vision deficiency option has been added to the video options menu, this allows anyone that has colour vision deficiency to set the game to their specific colour vision deficiency type so to make it more playable.

Bug Fixes