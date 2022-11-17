Patch Notes 1.3.0

In-Game Update
*We at Lynx are happy to announce the latest iteration of our Everwork Program firmware. This firmware patch makes new spares 0.12% more resistant to excessive caffeine intake, which in our calculations will reduce caffeine related workspace incidents by at least 0.0009%.
Additionally new accessibility options have been included on all Lynx proprietary helmet visors, which will lead to an estimated 0.092% increase in worker efficiency.**
*To offset the incurred cost of the new firmware upgrade, Lynx is increasing the fee for Caffeine Capsules by a mere 256%, any additional company income relating to this price increase will be invested in further genetic R&D.
Patch Notes
Changes & Updates
A new colour vision deficiency option has been added to the video options menu, this allows anyone that has colour vision deficiency to set the game to their specific colour vision deficiency type so to make it more playable.
Bug Fixes
- Some text can be hard to read on the job board in German
- Fuel "low" pop-up warning overlaps with some tools HUD in multiple languages
- On a Gecko-Stargazer the game crashes after detonating a demo-charge
- On a Javelin-Heavy Cargo an explosive decompression event occurs between 2 pressurized areas
- Some objects salvaged in the barge can be extracted from it
- Small personal terminals seen on top of corner terminals, have credits value attached to them but don't reward credits when dropped in the barge.
- Visual issues appear when launching a shift
- Toggling in quick succession some Cutter Race "Friend only" toggles can cause the wrong leaderboard to be displayed
- The title does not update the Standard Debt Remaining Leaderboard to reflect the user’s progression within Career
- Salvaged Armor plates don't have the proper visual treatment in the Barge
- Sticker selection can be moved while placing a sticker, using the mouse wheel
- Sticker selection can be moved while upgrading a sticker, using the right joystick (gamepad) or the mouse wheel
- Several Space Truck translations don't fit properly in their allotted space on the Job Board in Russian
- In the scanner "object mode", the end of the processors have a different visual treatment than the rest of the processors
- 'Salvage goal completed/failed' text in Russian doesn't fit properly in its allotted space
- Name of the collected Space truck object is not displayed, when playing in Russian
- Number for collected items doesn't fit properly in Shippy, in several languages, after collecting Space truck objects
- Text for 'low' oxygen doesn't fit properly its allotted space on the HUD in German
- Text for 'low' oxygen and health is not displaying in Chinese and Russian
- 'Continue' in Russian doesn't fit properly in its allotted space in several HAB messages including Campaign Incoming Messages
- The game doesn't load the proper scene after exiting the HAB in rank 5
- Dying while out of spares causes the validation audio to activate multiple times
- Resetting the "display performance option" doesn't reset the option description
- Fee Reversal screen does not resize correctly in 4k resolution
- Intro Text screen does not resize correctly in 4k resolution
- Door/Airlock consoles have no cryo treatment, when coolant is applied to them
- 'Brake' is not correctly displayed during the tutorial, when playing with the controller
- Player's avatar isn't displayed in the cutter race screens, if the player doesn't launch the general leaderboards beforehand
- During the tutorial, some voice lines can trigger in the wrong order if the player finishes tasks too fast
- Frozen cut points suddenly disappear (without shattering), when an object is thrown onto them
- Computer terminals' keyboard part has no cryo treatment, when freezing the terminals
- There is no VFX when an item is Processed
- Two screens mix if the player does not press a button during the end credits
- Spamming "Decline and Confirm" after leaving the HAB during the contract termination sequence will put the Front-end menu in a bad state
- If the players spams the "skip" button during the End Sequence he will be stuck on the main menu
- No audio can be heard afterwards, if a reactor explodes during the death animation of the user
- An empty health bar flickers when looking at a destroyed object
- Scanner instruction and Scanner input prompt overlap on top of another in the fees report, in multiple languages
- "[] To select" prompt in the Shipbreaker application screen, is overlapping with the border of the terminal, in multiple languages
- Game freezes (hitches), when the user exits the 'Create' menu in a specific way
- The outline around the selected poster doesn't appear in the HAB
- "Demo Charge" text label in the rebinding screen, is displayed on 2 rows in German
- "SUIT" abbreviation in the HUD is displayed on 2 rows, in Spanish and German
- Profiles display multiple times when displayed from the Leaderboard of the Cutter's R.A.C.E.
- "Demo charge" text label seen in the tool wheel is overlapping with the UI in multiple languages
- The left joystick can't be used to change settings in the Options menu
- The "Objective complete" and "Objective failed" bits on the cutter race work order notification pop-up, are out of bound of UI in multiple languages
- The Cutter Race work order label isn't displayed in the notification pop-up, after passing or failing the objective, in multiple languages
- The object's name label isn't displayed on the salvage pop-up in multiple languages
- D-pad navigation does not scroll all the way to the bottom of the video options
- Changing the Frame rate option cause the text to disappear
- In the movement tutorial, unassigned controls for the brake may be displayed on PC
- In the movement tutorial, incorrect controls for the brake may be displayed
- Audio cuts out for a brief moment when creating a new profile
- Navigating "up" when selecting the "display performance" option in the HAB will lead to a loss of focus
- Black and yellow stripe can be seen clipping and sticking out of metal objects inside the bay
- Entering the Career may send you in a shift directly
- Violent decompression "warning HUD" and VFX aren't showing when cutting the mackerels cockpit in a specific order
- Airlock vfx visible while outside of a Gecko ship
- The Oxygen meter is greyed out when picking up an O2 canister while low or out of Oxygen
- Lou's Data Miner speech can play in the HAB before the "Meet the Crew" speech plays
- The wrong leaderboard may be displayed for a category
- Cutter's race shows a work order "Salvage titanium" in the Cutter race screen, but the work order isn't present in the salvage bay
- In the button mapping, the "simultaneous breaking toggle" text may display when it shouldn't
- The prompt to access the Player's account profile on the leaderboards screen isn't displayed immediately in some cases
- Some characters available using the virtual keyboard are displayed as "empty square" when used in the profile name
- The virtual keyboard goes in a bad state under specific conditions
- The in game sound may get drastically lowered after changing game mode fast
- Tethers marker will no longer disappear, after reloading Career via the Activity Card, when buying Tethers the first time
- When cycling leaderboards difficulty modes with no save data, the rank icon will stay the same as previous difficulty mode with save data
- The R.A.C.E. 'Close' button is misaligned in Spanish on the Connection Not Found popup
- The player can navigate in the menu with the inventory interface opened
- Pressing the "home" button while holding an input doesn't drop the input
- Game hitches when the user accesses and exits the 'Create' menu by 'Circle', while grappling an object
- Storage objective doesn't actualize when failed in Cutter's R.A.C.E.
- After the user abandon a shift during career gameplay, visual issues are briefly seen before returning to front end
- Removing an AI node on a Reactor within the Barge allows it to be cuttable
- Back button has inconsistent placement in Employee Terminal screens
- Navigation highlight disappears on the next page of the Ship Doctor, when upgrading a top list objective in last, on the previous page
- The user can sometimes no longer interact with objects in the salvage bay since the interaction prompt is no longer displayed
- Helmet crack and shatter effects are displayed despite having the "HUD off" and the "hide helmet" enabled in the options
- A ship name is displayed while pausing during tether tutorial, despite no ship being present
- Unlocalized string in the "Ship Doctor Widget" in the pause menu
- Continue button is untranslated in Italian when approaching the HAB
- In Spanish, "Not ready" doesn't fit into Ship doctor menu
- Legend text in the Scanner no longer fits properly, when changing languages
- MP progression bar text label seen in the salvage bay isn't translated
- Typo in sender and receiver mail address inside message content when the language is set to Simplified Chinese
- Earned MP / LT text on Shift Summary does not fit properly in Russian
- Loading screen tips can break out of the text's bounds depending on language selection
- Sticker upgrade confirmation pop-up has out of bound texts in multiple languages
- Clicking on the vertical support of the sticker collection scrollbar is inconsistent
- Daily fees are no longer applied, when quitting the HAB by ALT F4 (after daily fees) and returning to the game
- The basic training "ship" name is incorrectly shown in English
- Some parts of the ship doctor menu can overlap in Italian and in Portuguese
- Translated text for 'Welcome to Morrigan Station' intro does not fit properly its allotted space in Russian
- Translation on the 'Everwork Asset Replacement' screen does not fit properly the allotted space
- After signing out of a profile, signing into a new profile will still have the UI selector on Sign Out, instead of defaulting to Career
- Reactor Class II baseplate emissives still shine when reactor is disconnected and shattered
- Cannot start a new profile by clicking on the empty license card, even though it has a + on it
- The text for 'fuel' on the HUD doesn't fit its allocated space in Russian
- The Salvage Destroyed notification overlaps Kaito's NPC Salvage Indicator during the Industrial Action scene
- The Free Play menu doesn't adapt to smaller resolutions
