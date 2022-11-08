5.523 Customizable Ship Materials (Via Mods)

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.523_Customizable_Ship_Materials_.28Via_Mods.29

This one adds a lot of cool new tweaks and mod additions from Dismiss as well as Badger.

The title feature is from Dismiss, and basically allows materials from one ship to be grabbed and used on something else using some xml at this point. This is quite interesting for modders looking to mix and match things to get new styles of ships without doing a whole new unit visual set.

There's another big addition from Dismiss, namely an automation addition: Auto-place all of something in the build menu by right clicking or double clicking it! This is intended as an alternative to the build automation settings. So you can still quickly build all station keepers for example, but decide when exactly and on which planets to do so.

There are a number of balance adjustments in here from CRCGamer as well, mostly relating to DLC3 ships. Specifically some of the Venators, and some of the ships that the Jabberwock AI beats you in the skull with. NR SirLimbo also made some adjustments to making sure that the Brutal Amalgam Guardians are not TOO much beneficial food for the Necromancer.

Mods improvements include more to Dyson Sidekick by Badger, the ability for the Necromancer to work with Outguard in the Outguard Party mod, and a variety of other new improvements.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)