v0.5.60
-Improved Grabber Arm detection for ignoring false positive targets.
-Improved logic for NPC boats switching how they save when their boat has been "grabbed" so that they will transition across zones correctly
-Improved boat rotation logic while towing a boat
-Improved NPC logic for driving away from the player when their boat has been grappled.
-Changed Grapple chain to have a minimum distance of 10 meters when it grabs onto another boat
-Removed Boat Overweight speed penalty
-Improved Grabber Arm targeting accuracy
Breakwaters update for 8 November 2022
Improvements and bug fixes to NPC boats and Towing boats
