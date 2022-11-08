Improvements and bug fixes to NPC boats and Towing boats

v0.5.60

-Improved Grabber Arm detection for ignoring false positive targets.

-Improved logic for NPC boats switching how they save when their boat has been "grabbed" so that they will transition across zones correctly

-Improved boat rotation logic while towing a boat

-Improved NPC logic for driving away from the player when their boat has been grappled.

-Changed Grapple chain to have a minimum distance of 10 meters when it grabs onto another boat

-Removed Boat Overweight speed penalty

-Improved Grabber Arm targeting accuracy