Changelog for Update 0.0.7

Small Quality of Life Update fixing common issues.

Improvement: Added Bug reporting in game

Improvement: Added Tutorials in game

Improvement: Added a Voice Announcer in Singleplayer (Work in Progress)

Improvement: Adjusted tire heat and grip physics

BugFix: Fixed a bug teleporting on Singleplayer

BugFix: Fixed a bug with the Christmas Tree on Singleplayer

BugFix: Fixed a bug causing tire sounds to play on spawn

BugFix: Fixed a bug causing names not to show up above players