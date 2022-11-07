 Skip to content

Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 7 November 2022

Changelog for Update 0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9888332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Quality of Life Update fixing common issues.
Improvement: Added Bug reporting in game
Improvement: Added Tutorials in game
Improvement: Added a Voice Announcer in Singleplayer (Work in Progress)
Improvement: Adjusted tire heat and grip physics
BugFix: Fixed a bug teleporting on Singleplayer
BugFix: Fixed a bug with the Christmas Tree on Singleplayer
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing tire sounds to play on spawn
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing names not to show up above players

