Astro Colony update for 7 November 2022

Thank you for trying Astro Colony + bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What a day! Thank you everyone who already supported Astro Colony!

It was in fact very intense day and long day. I've been trying to keep track with every bug reported.
As promised I am posting a bugfixes list for Day one of the Early Access release!

SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES

  • Chinese language for tutorial bot is now present
  • Planetoid generation is now improved and should always provide early resources
  • Menu Music can be controlled by settings in the game
  • Occasional crash fixed related to construction of docking harpoon

MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES

  • recycling machine not causing crashes anymore
  • scrollable list of lobbies to join
  • crash releated to taking and moving items inside container is now fixed
  • private server option is now temporarily removed

