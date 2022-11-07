Thank you for trying Astro Colony + bugfixes

What a day! Thank you everyone who already supported Astro Colony!

It was in fact very intense day and long day. I've been trying to keep track with every bug reported.

As promised I am posting a bugfixes list for Day one of the Early Access release!

SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES

Chinese language for tutorial bot is now present

Planetoid generation is now improved and should always provide early resources

Menu Music can be controlled by settings in the game

Occasional crash fixed related to construction of docking harpoon

MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES