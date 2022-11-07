Thank you for trying Astro Colony + bugfixes

What a day! Thank you everyone who already supported Astro Colony!
It was in fact very intense day and long day. I've been trying to keep track with every bug reported.
As promised I am posting a bugfixes list for Day one of the Early Access release!
SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES
- Chinese language for tutorial bot is now present
- Planetoid generation is now improved and should always provide early resources
- Menu Music can be controlled by settings in the game
- Occasional crash fixed related to construction of docking harpoon
MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES
- recycling machine not causing crashes anymore
- scrollable list of lobbies to join
- crash releated to taking and moving items inside container is now fixed
- private server option is now temporarily removed
Changed files in this update