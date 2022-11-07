Updates for Nov 7 2022

- Made breaking changes to playermodels. Multiplayer models now need to import anims from the player/ folder instead of the humans/ folder. See the workshop discussion forum for more info
- Made changes to several weapons
- Stunstick now works and is given with impulse 101
- Fixed some weirdness when you +use props
- Fixed more crashes
- Added lua but disabled it in release build
- Added a whole bunch of cvars, some of them might work
- Changed sv_footsteps default to 0
- Set fall damage back to old default. Change it with mp_falldamage 0
Updates will be less frequent starting this week (no more daily updates).
Please continue to report crashes and other bugs since they're still the priority for now.
Changed files in this update