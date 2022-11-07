Updates for Nov 7 2022

Made breaking changes to playermodels. Multiplayer models now need to import anims from the player/ folder instead of the humans/ folder. See the workshop discussion forum for more info

Made changes to several weapons

Stunstick now works and is given with impulse 101

Fixed some weirdness when you +use props

Fixed more crashes

Added lua but disabled it in release build

Added a whole bunch of cvars, some of them might work

Changed sv_footsteps default to 0

Set fall damage back to old default. Change it with mp_falldamage 0

Updates will be less frequent starting this week (no more daily updates).

Please continue to report crashes and other bugs since they're still the priority for now.