Update v0.3.1

The goal of this is update is to fix all technical issues and create the stable gameplay foundation on which we can further build upon and expand.
We have fixed all known technical issues and bugs and with its current state, the game is now ready for new content and further development. From now on, all future updates will be mainly focused on adding new content and mechanics.
We know it took us a bit longer, but we are finally ready to start the journey of creating the game that will redefine the horror genre.
Key points of this update:
- Stabilized Ghost mechanic
- Stabilized Ghost communication
- Fixed various technical gameplay issues
Finishing the map was planned for this update but due to limited time and our planned update schedule, we are postponing it for next update.
CHANGES:
- Add hide spots (Commode, Coffin, some corners in rooms)
- Separated Player sounds to local and non-local
- Spirit Box always dropped on death (rest of the Items in inventory are lost on death)
- Stand up HUD tooltip (stand up available only if holding Phone or not holding any Item)
- Other players hear sound when a Player is dragged
- Different Player footsteps sounds for inside/outside
- Picture interaction HUD tooltip updated
- Door interaction HUD tooltip updated to 'Locked (Key required)' when door is locked
- Throw scare event on Player who has Estes Method equipped at the start of the hunt
- Haunted Stone renamed to Rune Stone
- Spawn random Rune Stones
- Items react on Ghost encounter (Ghost walks through them)
- Items react when entering haunted room
- Adjusted Ghost appear cycle timing
- Pause and restart Ghost appear cycle during/after hunt
- Ghost possesses objects if attached to them during appear cycle
- Player interaction with possessed objects during Ghost appear cycle can trigger Ghost anger
- Ghost anger on encounter with Player has cooldown
- Ghost hunt ends after killing only one Player
- Estes Method listener is ignored during Ghost hunt
- Adjusted summoning effect for Good Ghost
- Ghost outside sounds (footsteps, break branches on appear)
- Reset Ghost appear cycle after communication session
- Living room table moved closer to sofa
- Map border resized
FIXES:
- Player killed while sitting doesn't play death animation and remains floating in sitting position
- Kill all players if they do not escape
- Escape not working
- Player remains stuck in some situations during Ghost drag
- Player teleport effect missing for third-person on host
- Cancel hold action on object if other Player interacts with it
- Dead player colliding with some object proximity collisions
- Light buzz sound played on switch instead of light bulb
- Cancel hold action on Item if Item is dropped or placed in inventory
- If Player has Estes Method active and leaves the session (or the session crashes, or kicked), it cannot hear sounds in next session
- UV light can reveal haunted marks while in inventory
- Estes Method unequip left Player floating in sitting position
- Bells have no collision when spawned
- Ghost can be summoned by calling when it is possessing an object in the room (Ghost can be summoned only through that object)
- Ghost summon triggered multiple times with calling method
- Ghost can be angered during hunt
- Ghost hunt not working in graveyard
- Ghost communication cannot be closed
- Ghost communication timeout notify not working properly on communication Items
- Communication not closed if requirements are no longer fulfilled during communication
- Ghost communication requirements HUD dynamic update and fixes
- Broken shadows in basement when using UV light
- Adjusted sounds volume
If you want to share any feedback, follow the progress or report any issues, join us on Discord: OverNight
Changed files in this update