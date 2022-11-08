Update v0.3.1

The goal of this is update is to fix all technical issues and create the stable gameplay foundation on which we can further build upon and expand.

We have fixed all known technical issues and bugs and with its current state, the game is now ready for new content and further development. From now on, all future updates will be mainly focused on adding new content and mechanics.

We know it took us a bit longer, but we are finally ready to start the journey of creating the game that will redefine the horror genre.

Key points of this update:

Stabilized Ghost mechanic

Stabilized Ghost communication

Fixed various technical gameplay issues

Finishing the map was planned for this update but due to limited time and our planned update schedule, we are postponing it for next update.

CHANGES:

Add hide spots (Commode, Coffin, some corners in rooms)

Separated Player sounds to local and non-local

Spirit Box always dropped on death (rest of the Items in inventory are lost on death)

Stand up HUD tooltip (stand up available only if holding Phone or not holding any Item)

Other players hear sound when a Player is dragged

Different Player footsteps sounds for inside/outside

Picture interaction HUD tooltip updated

Door interaction HUD tooltip updated to 'Locked (Key required)' when door is locked

Throw scare event on Player who has Estes Method equipped at the start of the hunt

Haunted Stone renamed to Rune Stone

Spawn random Rune Stones

Items react on Ghost encounter (Ghost walks through them)

Items react when entering haunted room

Adjusted Ghost appear cycle timing

Pause and restart Ghost appear cycle during/after hunt

Ghost possesses objects if attached to them during appear cycle

Player interaction with possessed objects during Ghost appear cycle can trigger Ghost anger

Ghost anger on encounter with Player has cooldown

Ghost hunt ends after killing only one Player

Estes Method listener is ignored during Ghost hunt

Adjusted summoning effect for Good Ghost

Ghost outside sounds (footsteps, break branches on appear)

Reset Ghost appear cycle after communication session

Living room table moved closer to sofa

Map border resized

FIXES:

Player killed while sitting doesn't play death animation and remains floating in sitting position

Kill all players if they do not escape

Escape not working

Player remains stuck in some situations during Ghost drag

Player teleport effect missing for third-person on host

Cancel hold action on object if other Player interacts with it

Dead player colliding with some object proximity collisions

Light buzz sound played on switch instead of light bulb

Cancel hold action on Item if Item is dropped or placed in inventory

If Player has Estes Method active and leaves the session (or the session crashes, or kicked), it cannot hear sounds in next session

UV light can reveal haunted marks while in inventory

Estes Method unequip left Player floating in sitting position

Bells have no collision when spawned

Ghost can be summoned by calling when it is possessing an object in the room (Ghost can be summoned only through that object)

Ghost summon triggered multiple times with calling method

Ghost can be angered during hunt

Ghost hunt not working in graveyard

Ghost communication cannot be closed

Ghost communication timeout notify not working properly on communication Items

Communication not closed if requirements are no longer fulfilled during communication

Ghost communication requirements HUD dynamic update and fixes

Broken shadows in basement when using UV light

Adjusted sounds volume

If you want to share any feedback, follow the progress or report any issues, join us on Discord: OverNight

ClickToPlay Games