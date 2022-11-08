 Skip to content

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 8 November 2022

14.40: Capybaras Enter the Simulation!

Share · View all patches · Build 9888185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Universe Architects,

Capybaras live in close-knit family groups, and love soaking in warm water… and they are available in the Logit Console starting now! They are super powerful in simulation. Check out our new gregarious, semiaquatic mammal!

We also updated the Exploration Tab to show your progress when playing the event.

And, there is a brand new Exploration Event coming soon…

PATCH NOTE 14.40
-You can now swipe left and right in the badge details view.
-Scroll bars looks nicer in the badge details.

~Computer Lunch Team



