Public Beta for Patch 1.0.8r

The next patch is now available on Steam in public beta for Windows and MacOS! Instructions for opting into public beta at bottom of this post.

NOTE: Game saves and wolves are compatible with the last patch, v1.0.8q, as is multiplayer -- you can do multiplayer games with people who do not have this beta.

BETA 1

IMPROVEMENTS: * When using controller, D-Pad now navigates down through the FamilY Tree pulldown list of snapshots. * Increased the volume of elk gallop sound effect. * Increased odds of snowfall somewhat. * Adjusted the timing of the newborn ungulate subqeust in multiplayer accelerated time mode, so that should appear a day sooner. * Minor refinements to animal tracks in deep snow.

BUGS FIXED:

Degraded performance, mainly noticeable on low-end computers.

In certain situations, multiplayer games which are closed will still appear in the lobby.

Some spots with gaps in the deep snow surface.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD