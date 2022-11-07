Mini Feature: Dice Command

Hey folks, in this update, we add a very small feature. When the chat dialog is open, you can now type "!" followed by a dice roll to populate the dice tray with those dice.

This currently uses the same rather limited dice descriptor strings as the dice URLs. However, when we tackle proper dice macros, this feature will be upgraded to support them.

While there is a technical description of the dice URL scheme here, it's not very approachable. Here instead, are a few examples.

!d12 One D12

One D12 !3d12 Three D12s

Three D12s !2d8-d12 2D8s minus one D12

2D8s minus one D12 !3d4+5 3D4s plus five

3D4s plus five !Strike:d20 A roll called "Strike" composed of one D20

A roll called "Strike" composed of one D20 !d20/2d4 Two dice groups. One composed of one D20, and another composed of two D4s

We hope this is useful to some, even in this period before full dice-macro support.

ALSO! For those who want to ask a question during Thursday's dev stream but cannot make it, we have added a channel in our discord server for you. Simply drop your question in #dev-stream-questions, and we'll do our best to address it on the stream.

Until next time,

Peace.

BUILD-ID: 9888046 - Download Size: 4.8 MB