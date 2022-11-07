Hot Fix Prime Horror 1.0.1

Hi gang, Everett here!

Looking into the recent reviews I began to see that there were some glaring issues with this project that was in need for improvement. This goes from how the character select was communicated to what the objective would be for the survivors of the game. I regretfully had been blinded by how difficult the packages were to find in this game so I added some Quality of life enhancements including a slight glow over interactable packages along with a humming noise for when you are close to one. Now there should be both a visual and audible que for when a survivor is near a package. I also added an objective widget that comes up on each map being played telling the survivor what exactly is their objective whether its to burn totems or find packages. This should hopefully make the game more accessible to those trying to play with friends. I also went ahead and fixed some bugs I found while testing myself. This includes some spawn issues I found as well as the audio settings for players not being properly casted past anything other than the master volume slider. These issues should be fixed and feel free to comment anything you find in the game that is an issue or feel free to email me at forgetekbusiness@gmail.com