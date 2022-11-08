2 Month Anniversary Patch!

A little patch with some fixes + features to celebrate 2 months on Steam. Thanks to everyone who's tried the game!

Updated visuals on all three levels (especially Sky)

More settings and resolution options (1440p and 4k supported now!)

All settings now persist between restarts

Expanded settings.txt file created when using the splitter tool - use this to remember and share settings for particular songs! Also allows further fine-tuning for individual songs. Tutorial coming soon!

Various small bug fixes and improvements

Also, a lot has changed under the hood this patch to enable some fun updates that are in the pipeline. Stay tuned!