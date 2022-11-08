2 Month Anniversary Patch!

A little patch with some fixes + features to celebrate 2 months on Steam. Thanks to everyone who's tried the game!
- Updated visuals on all three levels (especially Sky)
- More settings and resolution options (1440p and 4k supported now!)
- All settings now persist between restarts
- Expanded settings.txt file created when using the splitter tool - use this to remember and share settings for particular songs! Also allows further fine-tuning for individual songs. Tutorial coming soon!
- Various small bug fixes and improvements
Also, a lot has changed under the hood this patch to enable some fun updates that are in the pipeline. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update