Update 1.5.1326

Our newest Phobies update addresses some balancing changes, adds a new language to the game, and offers some bug fixes:
Additions:
Audio
- By popular demand, players can now adjust the volume of Lippy’s voice independent of SFX and music.
- Find the new Voice volume slider in the Options menu.
Challenges
- Players can now select ‘Next’ after completing a Challenge.
- This will allow players to play the next Challenge without returning to the main Challenges list.
Localization
- Brazilian Portuguese has been added to the game for in-game text.
- Users can switch to this language from the Options menu.
- Please note that in-game audio remains English-only.
Phobies - Game Balancing
-
In the interest of providing a better gameplay experience and ensuring competitive matches, players will see some slight changes to a number of Phobies in the near future.
-
The following Phobies will be affected:
-
Beauty
-
Decreased base HP from 2,000 to 1,800.
-
Decreased base attack from 450 to 425.
-
Russell
-
Increased base HP from 1,400 to 1,600.
-
Increased base attack from 450 to 500.
-
Smiley
-
Increased base HP from 1,600 to 1,800.
-
Bad Sushi
-
Increased base HP from 1,400 to 1,600.
-
Charon
-
Increased base attack from 300 to 325.
Phobies - Descriptions
Sasquatch
- Updated the card text for the Invisibility ability to more accurately convey the ability’s effect.
Bug Fixes:
Account
- Fixed an issue in which game notifications were no longer being sent if a player reinstalled the game and used a previous account.
General
- Fixed an issue in which the game turn timer was mistakenly capping at 99 turns.
Localization
- Fixed an issue that caused ‘Next’ and ‘Retry’ buttons to appear blank when playing in non-English languages.
- Fixed an issue that caused the email mismatch error messaging to appear in English-only when playing in non-English languages during email binding.
Phobies
- Boomer’s card text has been updated to accurately reflect that it has no attack.
Stability
- Fixed assorted game crash causes related to game AI.
- Fixed assorted game crashes related to account switching.
- Introduced improvements to help server stability.
Thank you for your great feedback about the recent Carnival of Fears update. Look for more surprises as we approach the holiday season!
Happy battling,
The Phobies Team
