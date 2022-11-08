Update 1.5.1326

Share · View all patches · Build 9887795 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Our newest Phobies update addresses some balancing changes, adds a new language to the game, and offers some bug fixes:

Additions:

Audio

By popular demand, players can now adjust the volume of Lippy’s voice independent of SFX and music.

Find the new Voice volume slider in the Options menu.

Challenges

Players can now select ‘Next’ after completing a Challenge.

This will allow players to play the next Challenge without returning to the main Challenges list.

Localization

Brazilian Portuguese has been added to the game for in-game text.

Users can switch to this language from the Options menu.

Please note that in-game audio remains English-only.

Phobies - Game Balancing

In the interest of providing a better gameplay experience and ensuring competitive matches, players will see some slight changes to a number of Phobies in the near future.

The following Phobies will be affected:

Beauty

Decreased base HP from 2,000 to 1,800.

Decreased base attack from 450 to 425.

Russell

Increased base HP from 1,400 to 1,600.

Increased base attack from 450 to 500.

Smiley

Increased base HP from 1,600 to 1,800.

Bad Sushi

Increased base HP from 1,400 to 1,600.

Charon

Increased base attack from 300 to 325.

Phobies - Descriptions

Sasquatch

Updated the card text for the Invisibility ability to more accurately convey the ability’s effect.

Bug Fixes:

Account

Fixed an issue in which game notifications were no longer being sent if a player reinstalled the game and used a previous account.

General

Fixed an issue in which the game turn timer was mistakenly capping at 99 turns.

Localization

Fixed an issue that caused ‘Next’ and ‘Retry’ buttons to appear blank when playing in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue that caused the email mismatch error messaging to appear in English-only when playing in non-English languages during email binding.

Phobies

Boomer’s card text has been updated to accurately reflect that it has no attack.

Stability

Fixed assorted game crash causes related to game AI.

Fixed assorted game crashes related to account switching.

Introduced improvements to help server stability.

Thank you for your great feedback about the recent Carnival of Fears update. Look for more surprises as we approach the holiday season!

Happy battling,

The Phobies Team