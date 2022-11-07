 Skip to content

Eyes Over Us update for 7 November 2022

Patch 192 at Death's Door

Patch 192 at Death's Door

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a new quest line that goes forward each time the player controlled characters die, to help break the repetition and frustration when dying and also create some weird scenarios. Hope you all liked it.

-New Achievements related to the new questlines


-Also some minor bug fixes and spelling mistakes fixed.

