-Added a new quest line that goes forward each time the player controlled characters die, to help break the repetition and frustration when dying and also create some weird scenarios. Hope you all liked it.
-New Achievements related to the new questlines
-Also some minor bug fixes and spelling mistakes fixed.
Eyes Over Us update for 7 November 2022
Patch 192 at Death's Door
