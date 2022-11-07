 Skip to content

Parabellum Galaxia Demo update for 7 November 2022

New Update!

Build 9887373

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of little updates to help improve usability, this includes..

  • Updated Tutorial, Including a missile ship and a moving enemy ship.

  • Enabled Mission builder for people to play around with, Its a bit buggy but usable (i made the tutorial and demo mission with it!), Theres a scaling issue if you keep changing scale as its loading, I'll fix this in a small build update.

  • Merged ship builder selection between left/right controller. There was no need to seperate out this function. Left hand primary is generally used to bring up menu items.

  • Refined Gameplay controls including..

    • Specific attack is now performed by holding the trigger over target.
    • Stop ships by double tapping secondray button.
    • Remove waypoints by tapping right grip button when in motion settings.
    • Saveable camera settings (see camsettings file)
    • Double tap grip button to clear selection.

  • Fixed specific attack bug where attack position not corresponding, this was a mix up in reference between ship child array and ship component array.

  • Mouse control for menu system (this is precursor to implementing non-VR gameplay mode, VR is still priority!)

  • TBD savable mission/ships over steam (I need to work out where this is on steam, it might not be available on demo mode).

  • Default targetting now aims at hottest component, a bug was fixed around missiles that would crash the game if a turret targetted one.

  • Added stress test to game, keep in mind last i checked this ran at about 36fps in VR on my machine. Bottleneck is CPU, those with more than 8 cores should be fine :)

There were a few things i wanted to sort out but haven't yet. This includes sorting out explosions (they have regressed from where they were in July), implementing a basic Desktop control (this is update of my old non-dots version). Collisions i wanted to enable as well but that leads to a degradation in performance due to a unity physics bug. I know a way around this but it requires a rewrite of collision querying, for the record with 4/5 ships the behaviour was fine, the stress test went from 70fps in desktop to 1.5fps to give you an idea of the issue.

In terms of adding non-VR mode, my thinking is when i get to multiplayer and testing, i need a player base to do this and the current VR playerbase is quite small which would make tesitng quite pointless. I will keep mission builder and ship builder as VR only for now just because i want to focus on quality and functionality as much as possible.

