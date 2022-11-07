New Update!

Lots of little updates to help improve usability, this includes..

Updated Tutorial, Including a missile ship and a moving enemy ship.

Enabled Mission builder for people to play around with, Its a bit buggy but usable (i made the tutorial and demo mission with it!), Theres a scaling issue if you keep changing scale as its loading, I'll fix this in a small build update.

Merged ship builder selection between left/right controller. There was no need to seperate out this function. Left hand primary is generally used to bring up menu items.

Refined Gameplay controls including.. Specific attack is now performed by holding the trigger over target. Stop ships by double tapping secondray button. Remove waypoints by tapping right grip button when in motion settings. Saveable camera settings (see camsettings file) Double tap grip button to clear selection.

Fixed specific attack bug where attack position not corresponding, this was a mix up in reference between ship child array and ship component array.

Mouse control for menu system (this is precursor to implementing non-VR gameplay mode, VR is still priority!)

TBD savable mission/ships over steam (I need to work out where this is on steam, it might not be available on demo mode).

Default targetting now aims at hottest component, a bug was fixed around missiles that would crash the game if a turret targetted one.

Added stress test to game, keep in mind last i checked this ran at about 36fps in VR on my machine. Bottleneck is CPU, those with more than 8 cores should be fine :)

There were a few things i wanted to sort out but haven't yet. This includes sorting out explosions (they have regressed from where they were in July), implementing a basic Desktop control (this is update of my old non-dots version). Collisions i wanted to enable as well but that leads to a degradation in performance due to a unity physics bug. I know a way around this but it requires a rewrite of collision querying, for the record with 4/5 ships the behaviour was fine, the stress test went from 70fps in desktop to 1.5fps to give you an idea of the issue.

In terms of adding non-VR mode, my thinking is when i get to multiplayer and testing, i need a player base to do this and the current VR playerbase is quite small which would make tesitng quite pointless. I will keep mission builder and ship builder as VR only for now just because i want to focus on quality and functionality as much as possible.