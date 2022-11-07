New Update!

Lots of little updates to help improve usability, this includes..
-
Updated Tutorial, Including a missile ship and a moving enemy ship.
-
Enabled Mission builder for people to play around with, Its a bit buggy but usable (i made the tutorial and demo mission with it!), Theres a scaling issue if you keep changing scale as its loading, I'll fix this in a small build update.
-
Merged ship builder selection between left/right controller. There was no need to seperate out this function. Left hand primary is generally used to bring up menu items.
-
Refined Gameplay controls including..
- Specific attack is now performed by holding the trigger over target.
- Stop ships by double tapping secondray button.
- Remove waypoints by tapping right grip button when in motion settings.
- Saveable camera settings (see camsettings file)
- Double tap grip button to clear selection.
-
Fixed specific attack bug where attack position not corresponding, this was a mix up in reference between ship child array and ship component array.
-
Mouse control for menu system (this is precursor to implementing non-VR gameplay mode, VR is still priority!)
-
TBD savable mission/ships over steam (I need to work out where this is on steam, it might not be available on demo mode).
-
Default targetting now aims at hottest component, a bug was fixed around missiles that would crash the game if a turret targetted one.
-
Added stress test to game, keep in mind last i checked this ran at about 36fps in VR on my machine. Bottleneck is CPU, those with more than 8 cores should be fine :)
There were a few things i wanted to sort out but haven't yet. This includes sorting out explosions (they have regressed from where they were in July), implementing a basic Desktop control (this is update of my old non-dots version). Collisions i wanted to enable as well but that leads to a degradation in performance due to a unity physics bug. I know a way around this but it requires a rewrite of collision querying, for the record with 4/5 ships the behaviour was fine, the stress test went from 70fps in desktop to 1.5fps to give you an idea of the issue.
In terms of adding non-VR mode, my thinking is when i get to multiplayer and testing, i need a player base to do this and the current VR playerbase is quite small which would make tesitng quite pointless. I will keep mission builder and ship builder as VR only for now just because i want to focus on quality and functionality as much as possible.
