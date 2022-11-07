1.1.2 Update

Hello Villagers & welcome to Update 1.1.2.

The Halloween Event has concluded in Eville & we hope you enjoy your new cosmetics! We have a lovely handful of bug fixes & optimizations come to you today as this update goes live.

⬇️ Get the full update details ⬇️

General Bugfixes:

Standing on the chair while holding the 'Fishing Rod' causes a hard lock 🎣

Ghost - Invisibility Ability could be activated at night and then used on players during the day

If a player disconnected while they we're voted into the cage the game would soft-lock

Medic - Health Check: Ability was not activating

Cosmetic Item: Guide Book (Accessory) was not equippable, making equipment changes impossible if that item was selected

Item Fixes:

Sleeping Powder: If used during the night on a player that is awake at night it would cause them to fall asleep. Now it keeps them asleep in the FOLLOWING night 😴

Barricades: Could not be used inside player homes on Easy Difficulty

UI:

Max level screen lock

Time zone issues within in-game store

Misc.:

Improved Networking on Minecart movements

Thank you so much for your continued support! We cannot wait to release the next update which includes the brand new role - The Ritualist, as well as the new Ghost Item. Stay tuned for more details.