Villager Update (Part 1) + Water Update

Welcome back to Torridge Island! It's been a while so without any waffling here is a couple of new updates which are now live.

Villager Update (Part 1)

This Update is the first of three waves of updates to the villagers on the island. This first wave focuses on bringing the two existing tribes together into one map! Because of this, villagers are now able to venture into biomes they previously couldn't, adapting their buildings to the new environment. The Giant can also create new villages now, including hybrid villages containing members of both tribes!

This update includes:

The Ability for the Giant to create new villages.

The Ability to move villagers from one village to another.

Villagers have new building types.

A new map (Bideford).

Unfortunately, due to the new village building mechanic Taddiport and Shebbear save files are incompatible with this update, so the maps have been_ temporarily _removed until backwards compatibility can be achieved.

Water Update

No longer will water simply act like land and look kinda funky and not really make any sense. Villagers can now fish in water sources! The villagers haven't leant to swim however, so the possibility of drowning is very real. It might be best to hold off on the underwater village idea for now as much like the villagers, buildings have a hard time sticking around when submerged as well.

This Update Includes:

Villagers can fish in water.

Villagers can drown in water.

Buildings can be damaged and destroyed by water.

Patches and bug fixes:

Fixed issue where villagers may run around rapidly trying to complete multiple tasks at once.

The Freeplay menu now features a map of the island.

The Freeplay menu now shows what tribes and natural phenomena are found on each map.

Fixed issue where villagers wouldn't build even after clearing the area asked.

Fixed issue where villagers wouldn't walk to stones or trees given to them when asked.

Changed the island on the menu to Bideford.

Fixed issue where the Giant wouldn't carry some trees correctly.

5 new achievements.

Updated the Encyclopedia.

I feel like I end every update with this message but sorry for the long wait. The code this project was founded on was awful in terms of scalability (Being able to add new things), so a lot of time simply went into rewriting old code. That issue is dealt with now however, so updates should be able to be more frequent and smaller in scale if needs be. Still hoping to complete this project by February latest but we will have to wait and see what winter brings!

Thanks for checking in and hopefully be back soon with more updates.