Castle Constructor update for 7 November 2022

Alpha 6.1.1 Patch

A small patch to fix some of the issues in Alpha 6.1
I am still looking for what is causing the game to crash for some users, please let me know if you encounter it in this version.

Changes

  • Adjusted the pathfinding a bit around rocks
  • When fully zoomed out the game now displays a button to toggle the view. This can also be toggled with the 'V' Key

Fixed:

  • In campaign it will no longer show all the techs instead of only the techs that the player owns.
  • The final wave text should no longer remain up when finishing one level and then going to play another.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the scouting report to not always show up properly in campaign.
  • The 3x Cheval-De-Frise token in campaign mode will now properly show up in the pack selection.

