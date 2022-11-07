Alpha 6.1.1 Patch

A small patch to fix some of the issues in Alpha 6.1
I am still looking for what is causing the game to crash for some users, please let me know if you encounter it in this version.
Changes
- Adjusted the pathfinding a bit around rocks
- When fully zoomed out the game now displays a button to toggle the view. This can also be toggled with the 'V' Key
Fixed:
- In campaign it will no longer show all the techs instead of only the techs that the player owns.
- The final wave text should no longer remain up when finishing one level and then going to play another.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the scouting report to not always show up properly in campaign.
- The 3x Cheval-De-Frise token in campaign mode will now properly show up in the pack selection.
Changed files in this update