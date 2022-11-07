Patch 0.2.24

Added: Clans (testing phase)

Added: Missing highlight effect when storage containers & documents are being targeted

Added: Notification when player changes construction's pvp state

Added: Show remaining time in construction info UI when pvp is being changed to pve

Added: Two new variables to constructiondb

Added: Every construction can spawn one unique gameplaycue when placed by the player and one other unique gameplaycue spawned when construction is destroyed / removed from the world

Added: 1-1 generic construction placement / destroy gameplaycue using random vfx / sfx

Added: 2 new gameplay effect variable in bp draconiacontroller base

Added: New Ka'sai structures

Added: New light sources

Updated: GE_FastTravelEffect/GE_FastTravelEndEffect applied to the player when waypoint teleport starts & ends

Updated: Tied gameplayabilitysystem and construction system together

Updated: Stash decay from 0.01 to 0.025 which means every stash will loose 2,5% health in every 120 min eg. approx. 3,3 day needed for full decay

Updated: Stash decay system now using gameplay effect as well to adjust decay "damage" easier

Updated: Altuis map (first island)

Improved: Light source performance

Fixed: Properly fade out character attachments/accessories if camera is clipping into the character

Fixed: A bug where interactables were targetable while construction mode was active