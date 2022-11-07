Update - A Better Player Experience

Hi all! Excited to bring you some improvements to the player experience, focused mainly on the early game.

Bulldozed and rebuilt the Crossroads area, what I call internally the Shuffle Room, near yellow. Now if you turn left, it's not totally pointless!

Fixed that ugly jump issue. I think. If there's still problems with it, now they're different problems.

Added something for the end game. Not much of a reward for it yet though, so be prepared for that. The journey is its own reward!

Removed some more hidden backside puzzles that gate progression.

Couple changes to a couple of purples in and near the gemstones room.

Couple changes to the LOOK room to make one of its worst puzzles more bearable.

Updated our trusty game engine to its newest stable version. Ironically, this is the biggest potential cause for instability. Let me know if you have problems!

Added some more signs, to help players find their way.

Added a challenge room puzzle, see if you can do it without the hints on the back!

Rubikium was the first to solve the Giant Floating Cubes puzzle, nicely done! They've been immortalized in Champion's Rest.

Edited end game credits to reflect work done by some of our guest puzzle designers.

That's it for now! I'm feeling pretty good about the current place the game is in and will be slowing down on updates to Level 1. Aside from bugfixes, I'll be shifting attention to Level 2.

Thanks for playing!