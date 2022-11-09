Rogue Legacy 2 - The Fabled Heroes Update is Now Live

Surprise! In celebration of the release of Rogue Legacy 2 on the Nintendo Switch, we're rolling out a major content update that includes some absolutely MAMMOTH changes! Along with more Fabled Weapons, Relics, Traits, and Spells, comes a slew of new features and balance tweaks. New House Rules, Biome Burdens, QoL fixes, immense game optimization and more await! It's so large, there's no way we could fit it all in this announcement. If you're interested in seeing all the nitty gritty (plus additional commentary), we have a link to the FULL PATCH NOTES below.

https://roguelegacy2.com/patchnotes/v110

SPECIAL THANKS

Once again, a big shout out to the Discord Vanguard Team for their help, and also for keeping this update a secret! Thank you!

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Weapons, Spells, and Relics Galore – Tons of new Weapons and Spells are coming down the pipe for you to add to your repertoire. From big community requests like the Lich King’s Crow Staff, to more eclectic weapons like a haunted Umbrella, the latest update has a ton of neat new items to show off. We’re also making the experience even wilder with new Relics that really take the cake. We hope you’re as big a fan of these new additions as we are!

NG+ and Fixing the Flow – Tons of gameplay changes have been made based on community feedback. We’ve rehauled the Biome Burdens to give players more control in how they tweak the NG+ experience, while also adding a ton of new choices to really customize each adventure. If you haven’t stepped into NG+ before, now is a great time, and if you’re a vet, there’s a whole new set of challenges that await you.

A Braver, Newer World – We’ve gone over biome generation to make every area more rewarding and let players creep more power if they invest in full clears.

More Risk/More Reward – We’ve also made massive changes to red portals to make the decision-making more dynamic. Their difficulty has been bumped up, but their rewards have significantly increased as well. On top of the well-earned gold chest, clearing these bad boys will now net you a Health tree and a Relic room to boot.

Play Your Way – Even more options have been added to the House Rules, to allow for the most curated experience ever. We’re also including the oft-requested option to reset your Skill Tree if you ever feel your money was not well spent.

Engine Rehaul – Considering how important movement is to a player’s success in Rogue Legacy 2, better performance was always a major goal of ours. We’ve finally had the opportunity to strike this off the bucket list, and a single note in the Patch Highlights doesn’t do justice to how much work was actually put into improving the experience. No part of the game was left untouched, with many of the fundamental systems completely rebuilt. Of course, this meant potentially breaking much of what wasn’t broken before, and while we’ve done our best to ensure the experience remains unchanged (other than making things run a lot smoother), we suspect a few bugs may have slipped through.

Even More for the Masses – Now that RL2 has been released on the Nintendo Switch, we’re working on native versions for Mac and Linux that we hope to have ready soon. And as a sweet cherry on top, the game has been fully translated in Japanese!

Thank you for all the continued support, and we hope you enjoy everything we've included in the Fabled Heroes update!