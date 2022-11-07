Nova Cup Recap: October 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Congratulations to our division winners!

D1: Abrasiert (Widderson & Kingdanzz)

D2: Doghow (Schweppes & Oteoteote)

D3: Nephyzdepioute (Bouobou & Plebus)

D4: Calvesslayer (Nephyz & LaMiiiicr)

See below for the full recap of the tournament! Main credit for this recap goes to nattodog, with help from Lisk.



October Nova Cup has wrapped! Last Saturday and Sunday, competitors from a large spread of competitive ranges put their skills to the test to see who can take the winning title.

First, some signup stats.

Total signups: 364 (140 teams + 84 solos)

Total teams in final brackets: 101

The turnout for October was huge! Thank you so much to everyone that participated and signed up to compete.

For this month, we had some gaps in commentary coverage for Division 3 and 4, so there are no recordings this month for the two divisions. If you have any interest in doing commentary for future Nova Cups– it's available to anyone! All you need is a Twitch account, and contact me through Discord at nattodog#3290 and we can get you set up.

If you missed any of the action and would like to deep dive into it yourself, please check out the links to all tournament footage from all divisions: https://beta.legiontd2.com/esports/#panelTournaments

Otherwise, onto the highlights:

Division 4 (Team Rank Spread 954- 1547)

Top seed Schnitzelpolizei had a strong start but fell to Wikileaks in the Semifinals– 13th seed!

Team Cnn10/CzarMango as a solo sign-up team took the win from The Harbingers of Doom in Round 2.

Calvasslayer at 10th seed kept up the good play from beginning to end, but didn’t win Finals unchallenged by Wikileaks with a 3-1 victory.

Division 3 (Team Rank Spread 1559-1837)

Unrivaled Rivals in Round 2 at 26th seed took a win over 10th seed(!) Tigerpants. Their tournament run ended in Round 3 against 2nd seed Twobruteoneleak.

Last month’s D4 winners Opulence had a good run to Semifinals, meeting their match vs Nephyzepioute. That’s a quick climb! Will we see them in the Finals soon?

Both finalist teams Nephyzepioute and Doublefiesta made it all the way through bracket uncontested until their Finals match. Nephyzdepioute took the win but not for free! With a 3-1 finish.

Division 2 (Team Rank Spread 1858-2344)

Day 1 Valas/SuperCheapOtto vs Punktelieferant came down to a very close final game with an end on wave 16 giving a victory to Valas/SuperCheapOtto (Watch Video)

Day 2 finals Geegee vs Dogchow was a very close game up to wave 10 where Dogchow took a large lead from a huge send. The game ended with a clash on 17 with Dogchow coming out of the exchange on top. (Watch Video)

Of note: team Dogchow has played in 7 Nova Cup tournaments, and were finally able to come out with a division win! Well played!

Division 1 (Team Rank Spread 2460-3259)

Day 1 in round one team Oftq vs Nogreedballzfeed, a very evenly matched game leads to a big 16 push to a game winning 17 send for team Oftq (Watch Video)

ßutterßoys vs Quack Quack Boom had a very interesting match where Quack Quack Boom was seemingly heavily put on the back foot from a huge hit on 12, but managed to return with a game ending 13 hit to the king immediately after (Watch Video)

Day 2 Finals Abraisiert vs pi²/6 game 1, a close game by wave 11 becomes especially stressful when pi²/6 picks All Out Assault. pi²/6 kept their composure and held mythium all the way to 13 where both teams raced for the win, with pi²/6’s send being just enough to secure the win (Watch Video)

Game 3 of Abraisiert vs pi²/6, what was shaping up to be a very one sided game with a big lead for Abraisiert abruptly ended on wave 11 when pi²/6 re-sent with All Out Assault while Abraisiert committed to a push and treasure hunt, giving an comeback game win to pi²/6 (Watch Video)

Final match game 5 Abrasiert vs pi²/6, another close game ends on 16 with an intense race, what a final set this month! (Watch Video)

Skin Competition

Last month, the first ever Legion TD 2 Skin Competition concluded, which featured Legion TD 2 community artists (and non-artists ) competing to have the most popular skin concept. The highest voted skin would be added to the game in a future update!

16 skin concepts made it through to the final round, and 958 votes were cast, and below are the top 5 most voted skins!

Bone Crusher Red Mask by D4NW0LF - 142 votes

Totally Not Poisonous Hermit by LanaDelRabiesLTD2 - 100 votes

Beach Party Cannoneer by Drachir - 87 votes

Fallen Pegasus by Liktor03 - 86 votes

Robo Skeleton Archer by Dyztanz - 83 votes



See all votes here: [Legion TD 2 Skin Competition Voting Results]

Congratulations to D4NW0LF on winning first place with their Bone Crusher Red Mask skin!

They have been awarded 10,000 Premium Essence and a new skin based on their design will be added to the game in a future update!

Because the entries were all just so good, an additional 2,500 Premium Essence will also be awarded to 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Big thank you to everyone else who participated, too. Many entries will surely inspire future skin designs even if they weren't the top vote getters.

Winners - please message Pennywise#8456 on Discord or reddit with your in-game name to receive your prizes.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you to everyone who participated and signed up for this month's Nova Cup, as well as the Skin Competition! A tremendous thank you to all tournament casters & organizers.

Tournament Organizers:

Schn3rd

AmerikanHunay

Pennywise

Tournament Casters:

Pennywise

Shadowings

Greenspirit

Ofma

Tohoe

soaring.ostrich

ToxicFury

SetoKaiba

Skin Competition Organizers:

Pennywise

Schn3rd

We could not have an event like this without all of the help and support. Thank you very much and hope to see all of you again next month (and hopefully some new faces as well!).

We hope to see you next month, November 19th-20th for the next Nova Cup!

-nattodog & Lisk, on behalf of the whole Legion TD 2 Tournament Team!