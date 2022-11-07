Overhauled reporting system comes to Call of Duty starting with Modern Warfare I

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II is the first title in the franchise to introduce an overhauled in-game reporting system, providing players with more ways to report offensive behavior and new features for our moderation teams to combat toxicity.

The upgraded system also allows our moderation teams to restrict player features in response to confirmed player reports, as part of our security and enforcement policy.

If a player is verified to be engaging in offensive voice chat, for example, our system upgrade now allows the moderation team to mute that player globally from all in-game voice chat features. Similarly, our system can restrict text chat features for players found to be abusing in-game global chat.

These features will also launch with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 later this year and is foundational f or all future Call of Duty titles going forward.

This new reporting system and moderation features are thanks to the hard work from Infinity Ward, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Demonware, Treyarch, and Activision Player Support and more.

[url=https://support.activision.com/articles/call-of-duty-security-and-enforcement-policy]Read more about our Security and Enforcement policy

[/url]

In-Game Reporting Context

We know that in-game situations are not always one-size fits all, so our reporting system now allows players to provide context to their reports.

This optional dialog box allows players to tell us more about the situation. This, along with the entire overhaul, is foundational to the third pillar of the Call of Duty universe Code of Conduct to “Stay Vigilant,” providing players with more tools to help report anything offensive or inappropriate they encounter.

Your in-game reports are important to identifying and moderating bad behavior. Working together we can push to make our games a more positive experience for all.

Code of Conduct

At the start of everyone’s journey, players will be presented with the Code of Conduct acceptance screen. Acknowledgement of the Code of Conduct is required, and the prompt will pop-up when players select any multiplayer playlist for the first time.

The in-game Code of Conduct acknowledgement screen first debuted during the second weekend of the Modern Warfare II Open Beta, highlighting our mission to combat toxicity during the largest beta in Call of Duty history.

Combating toxicity is an ongoing commitment. We look forward to making progress on this front together as we continue in the fight to make Call of Duty fair and fun for all.

_© 2022 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE, are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

For more information on Activision games, follow @Activision on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram._