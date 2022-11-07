0.9.8 Update

Greetings Haunters,
Thank you so much for your continued support and all of your help identifying bugs or issues that you may have experienced. Keep these reports coming in, I am working through fixing them as quickly as possible. Some bugs may take longer to fix than others, but they are being worked on. Also, I value and welcome your feedback and suggestions on my discord or here in the Steam discussion forums for Horror Tycoon.
With the holidays quickly approaching here in the USA there will be fewer updates in the month of December but will resume in January.
Horror Tycoon will see the first major content update coming sometime in the first quarter of 2023, more details will be revealed at a later date.
Please find the new update patch notes below:
Note: Previous saves may cause crashes or unknown behavior. It is recommended for you to delete any previous saves.
- Save/Load system is functional. There may still be some bugs or issues regarding some saved stats or item properties, but this should now at least allow you to save your progress and return at a later date.
- Fixed an issue where a traps blue trigger sphere would be visible once a game has been loaded.
- Added a new splash helper image to explain game mechanics.
- Loading should now detect if a wave was already in progress and spawn guests accordingly.
- UI should now load after loading a saved game.
- Added 2 new input options for camera control/remapping.
- Rotate Camera
- Zoom
- Body Disposal Employee can now be unpossessed and re-possessed (will cost an additional soul)
- Item placement Grid size now reflects the changes visually when increased or decreased.
- Guest HP Bar now shows Phobias.
- Phobias are now in color for easier identification.
- Updated fear reputation requirements for upgrading existing traps.
- Grid size now shows the correct selected grid size when placing new items.
- Fixed an issue with the chandelier blocking guests.
- Adjusted guest spawn amounts.
- Guests will no longer attempt to cut through the neighbor's yard to enter the backyard.
- Police officer will no longer attempt to cut through the neighbor's backyard.
- If loading a game and the intro and contract have already been signed, the game will now start at the build location.
- Added "=" and "-" keyboard mapping to increase and decrease grid size for players that do not have a num pad keyboard.
