0.6.0 - Architectural Marvels Update is now live!

The latest content update is now live!
More buildings, new wonders, new events and a new mechanic.
0.6.0 'Architectural Marvels Update':
- 3 New Wonders: The Great Cathedral, Thunder God Temple and The Oracle
- 4 New Buildings
- New Mechanic: Make buildings with the same architectural style to gain bonuses
- New scenario 'Atlean Ruins': Build your city on top of ancient ruins built by an old civilization
- New random events
- Some events will appear as a notification so they wont disturb your city building!
- Many minor fixes, improvements and balance changes
With these changes there will be probably more balance fixes in the coming days so the difficulty isn't drastically changed.
Thank you!
