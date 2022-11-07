0.6.0 - Architectural Marvels Update is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9886799 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 19:13:24 UTC by Wendy

The latest content update is now live!

More buildings, new wonders, new events and a new mechanic.

0.6.0 'Architectural Marvels Update':

3 New Wonders: The Great Cathedral, Thunder God Temple and The Oracle

4 New Buildings

New Mechanic: Make buildings with the same architectural style to gain bonuses

New scenario 'Atlean Ruins': Build your city on top of ancient ruins built by an old civilization

New random events

Some events will appear as a notification so they wont disturb your city building!

Many minor fixes, improvements and balance changes

With these changes there will be probably more balance fixes in the coming days so the difficulty isn't drastically changed.

Thank you!