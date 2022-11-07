 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LakeSide update for 7 November 2022

0.6.0 - Architectural Marvels Update is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9886799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest content update is now live!

More buildings, new wonders, new events and a new mechanic.

0.6.0 'Architectural Marvels Update':

  • 3 New Wonders: The Great Cathedral, Thunder God Temple and The Oracle
  • 4 New Buildings
  • New Mechanic: Make buildings with the same architectural style to gain bonuses
  • New scenario 'Atlean Ruins': Build your city on top of ancient ruins built by an old civilization
  • New random events
  • Some events will appear as a notification so they wont disturb your city building!
  • Many minor fixes, improvements and balance changes

With these changes there will be probably more balance fixes in the coming days so the difficulty isn't drastically changed.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link