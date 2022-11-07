Weapon System Rewrite

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The weapon controller system has been completely overhauled. This should mean the following benefits:

Weapon icons in the bottom left of the game UI should no longer disappear and reappear at random

The icons should always remain in the same order

Weapon cooldowns should be more predictable

Since this is a major update, it will be pushed to the experimental branch before being made live for everyone. If you are playing on the experimental branch, please let me know as soon as possible if you notice any issues.