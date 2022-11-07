 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 7 November 2022

Weapon System Rewrite

Build 9886789

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The weapon controller system has been completely overhauled. This should mean the following benefits:

  • Weapon icons in the bottom left of the game UI should no longer disappear and reappear at random
  • The icons should always remain in the same order
  • Weapon cooldowns should be more predictable

Since this is a major update, it will be pushed to the experimental branch before being made live for everyone. If you are playing on the experimental branch, please let me know as soon as possible if you notice any issues.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9886789
Depot 2005211
Depot 2005212
Depot 2005213
