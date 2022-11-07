Mischievous Monday #13

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new class has been added called the Schizo Possessed. A pitiful ghosty who feeds upon the souls of others, but alas those devoured souls don't remain restless. Different classes on occasion will take control to possess the Schizo himself, with you gaining all the meta bonuses associated with that class during the possession. This makes for a pretty manic run and can be an unusual legion makeup as you try to maximise the perks of each class. If you can't quite remember each class meta then you can now have a look at in the Compendium. There's also 5 new achievements associated with this odd new class.

A new minion has been added called the Joker Jester who has the unique ability to transform meanies into completely random enemies. Might be useful early on for getting more resources and score, and later on will make the more difficult waves easier to beat. Levelling them up also allows them to transform bones, gems, chests, and even YOU. There's also a deamon form for max transformational chaos.

A couple of new Bro minions have been added. The voodoo Zombie Bro is a bit of a stumbler but if a bite kills a human enemy then it may raise a fresh Zombie minion to join him. The Berry Bro slowly boosts your max health by +33 after which it then explodes with an occult heartful surprise.

A couple of new class meta has been added. The Deamologist now has Fleshen Masochistism which will cancel all max health penalties during play (eg Blood Pact has no downside). The Vampire Survivor now has Batty Brew which increases the attack speed of Batty minions by +50%.

Mausoleum Awakening game mode stuff...

Bowmen enemies have been added (they have 3 levels) who will pop up at the beginning of specific stages.

Wizarding Seer enemies have been added who show up at the start of stage 8.

During the Royal Guard waves the cannonballs now have a chance of being humongous balls (the chance also increases per NGF loop).

The start of a stage will now show the stage number (so the way stages work is a bit clearer).

Necrotic Skirmishes game mode stuff...

The new Bowmen and Wizarding Seer enemies have been added.

Playing on a more difficult map will now give bonus coins/souls (the same as the Mauseleum Awakening).

The Choose Map screen will now show what difficulty number the map is.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Tweaked how quitting works in the Escape Menu so it's a bit more streamlined, and in an Awakening game mode you can now do a quick restart instead of being sent back to the hub.

Liche Necromancer class - The Crowd Cheerleader meta now has a scaling minion cap reducing its bonus when very high (starts at 33 minions with a cap at 66).

Boo Bro minions now do slight damage on enemies that touch them.

The Barrowern Caress spell will now only spawn further Barrow Boners if you have less than 99 of them.

And some bug fixes...

Viewing the Mausoleum Awakening online leaderboards from the main menu's compendium would cause a crash.

It was possible to play a Mausoleum Awakening map you haven't unlocked yet by selecting a locked map then existing the game.

The Item Countdown screen was behaving oddly when you chose an undiscovered item.

The Barrow Bonebolster spell could level up a Beggar Bomber to level 3 (which doesn't do anything).

The Blacksmith Lackey seller could cause a long pause if you had discovered very few relics.

Enjoy! :]