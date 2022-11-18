Sunday Gold Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9886522 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

We've been hard at work on a number of changes, and they're just about ready improve your Sunday Gold experience!

Update your game, and dive back in!

Fixed multiple crashes during final boss

Fixed the observe skill, that was not working correctly after entering inventory menu.

Fixed some text sizes that were problematic in different languages.

Fixed the dumpster fire happening too soon during the prelude.

Fixed a photo minigame speed cursor issue.

Tweaked Frank's picklock minigame false result bug.

