Sunday Gold Patch 1

Alright, it's time for some updates!
We've been hard at work on a number of changes, and they're just about ready improve your Sunday Gold experience!
Update your game, and dive back in!
- Fixed multiple crashes during final boss
- Fixed the observe skill, that was not working correctly after entering inventory menu.
- Fixed some text sizes that were problematic in different languages.
- Fixed the dumpster fire happening too soon during the prelude.
- Fixed a photo minigame speed cursor issue.
- Tweaked Frank's picklock minigame false result bug.
