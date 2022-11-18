 Skip to content

Sunday Gold update for 18 November 2022

Sunday Gold Patch 1

Alright, it's time for some updates!

We've been hard at work on a number of changes, and they're just about ready improve your Sunday Gold experience!

Update your game, and dive back in!

  • Fixed multiple crashes during final boss
  • Fixed the observe skill, that was not working correctly after entering inventory menu.
  • Fixed some text sizes that were problematic in different languages.
  • Fixed the dumpster fire happening too soon during the prelude.
  • Fixed a photo minigame speed cursor issue.
  • Tweaked Frank's picklock minigame false result bug.

