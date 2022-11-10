v1.34.0.1 release - Bug fixes, better bullet layering - Radeon driver bug PSA

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.34.0.1) This is a maintenance release, focused on bug fixes and optimizations. The biggest fix addresses player bullets being invisible for Radeon graphics cards using drivers 22.7.1 or later. This is because 22.7.1 and later use a brand new, rewritten OpenGL driver, which greatly improves performance, but also has a few bugs. Thankfully, some bugs were addressable on the game engine side.

This update also includes a few small optimizations for player and enemy bullets, resulting in up to a 1% boost in performance. Player and enemy bullets are now layered on top of all particles and other effects as well, making them more prominent than before.

There is also an antialiasing bug causing graphic corruption in this game when using Radeon drivers 22.7.1 and later. More information and workarounds are listed below. Nvidia/Geforce graphics cards and drivers are not affected by this issue.

Here are the full release notes for v1.34.0.1:

Fixed broken player bullet and charge sprite rendering for newer Radeon drivers (22.7.1 and later)

Player and enemy bullets are now layered on top of all particles and other effects to prevent them from getting obscured

Player bullet particle trails now more closely follow the main bullet sprite

Fixed broken weapon charge animations when turning off particles, doing a weapon charge, then enabling particles again

A few optimizations to player and enemy bullets

-All optimizations combined improve performance by up to 1%

NOTE: Using AntiAliasing with Radeon graphics cards and drivers 22.7.1 or later causes graphics corruption

-One workaround is to use Radeon drivers 22.6.1 or earlier

-Another workaround is to disable AntiAliasing

-This is a driver bug and cannot be fixed on the game engine side without severely hindering performance

-22.7.1 introduced an entirely rewritten OpenGL driver, which greatly improves performance, but unfortunately introduced bugs as well

-This AntiAliasing bug has been reported to AMD, and they have acknowledged and reproduced the issue internally

-Once this issue is fixed on the driver side, an announcement will be made with the driver version to upgrade to

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.34.0.1” or higher. Enjoy!