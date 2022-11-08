Dual Universe - Release 1.0.12

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.12.

Changes are below:

Improvements

The notification panel by default now displays all notifications again instead of only the last 24 hours and should no longer freeze when a large number of notifications are displayed.

Bug Fixes

[Air Delivery Challenge] Fixed walkthrough break in the air delivery challenge if a player returns to a pickup container after having completed all the deliveries.

[Air Delivery Challenge] Fixed Vortex ripped in half.

[Air Delivery Challenge] Delivery step no longer breaks if a player uses the destination container as a linked container.

[Space Delivery Challenge] Opened a door in the Serula Research Facility so that people who somehow get inside can get out.

Fixed French language text being obscured by UEF symbol in the Market Material Dispenser screen.

Mining unit & plasma extractor can no longer be used by more than one person at a time.

Fixed unexpected closing of mining unit panel.

Fixed market order modal when the default container is a linked container.

Fixed character being sometimes flipped upside down when exiting the piloting seat.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

[Challenges] Some players are reporting the delivery challenges not updating their objectives properly when dropping off to the destination container. It is a random issue that we are investigating. In the meantime, we believe that dragging items individually (instead of selecting all the items in your inventory/container at once and dragging them all into the delivery container) could be a workaround.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!