Dual Universe - Release 1.0.12

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.12.
Changes are below:
Improvements
- The notification panel by default now displays all notifications again instead of only the last 24 hours and should no longer freeze when a large number of notifications are displayed.
Bug Fixes
- [Air Delivery Challenge] Fixed walkthrough break in the air delivery challenge if a player returns to a pickup container after having completed all the deliveries.
- [Air Delivery Challenge] Fixed Vortex ripped in half.
- [Air Delivery Challenge] Delivery step no longer breaks if a player uses the destination container as a linked container.
- [Space Delivery Challenge] Opened a door in the Serula Research Facility so that people who somehow get inside can get out.
- Fixed French language text being obscured by UEF symbol in the Market Material Dispenser screen.
- Mining unit & plasma extractor can no longer be used by more than one person at a time.
- Fixed unexpected closing of mining unit panel.
- Fixed market order modal when the default container is a linked container.
- Fixed character being sometimes flipped upside down when exiting the piloting seat.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
- [Challenges] Some players are reporting the delivery challenges not updating their objectives properly when dropping off to the destination container. It is a random issue that we are investigating. In the meantime, we believe that dragging items individually (instead of selecting all the items in your inventory/container at once and dragging them all into the delivery container) could be a workaround.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
