 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dual Universe update for 8 November 2022

Dual Universe - Release 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9886455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.12.
Changes are below:

Improvements

  • The notification panel by default now displays all notifications again instead of only the last 24 hours and should no longer freeze when a large number of notifications are displayed.

Bug Fixes

  • [Air Delivery Challenge] Fixed walkthrough break in the air delivery challenge if a player returns to a pickup container after having completed all the deliveries.
  • [Air Delivery Challenge] Fixed Vortex ripped in half.
  • [Air Delivery Challenge] Delivery step no longer breaks if a player uses the destination container as a linked container.
  • [Space Delivery Challenge] Opened a door in the Serula Research Facility so that people who somehow get inside can get out.
  • Fixed French language text being obscured by UEF symbol in the Market Material Dispenser screen.
  • Mining unit & plasma extractor can no longer be used by more than one person at a time.
  • Fixed unexpected closing of mining unit panel.
  • Fixed market order modal when the default container is a linked container.
  • Fixed character being sometimes flipped upside down when exiting the piloting seat.

Known Issues

  • We have identified localization issues in the UI.
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
  • [Challenges] Some players are reporting the delivery challenges not updating their objectives properly when dropping off to the destination container. It is a random issue that we are investigating. In the meantime, we believe that dragging items individually (instead of selecting all the items in your inventory/container at once and dragging them all into the delivery container) could be a workaround.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link