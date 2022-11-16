Version 1.5.9: Steam Deck support!

Finally, Steam Deck support comes to Horizon's Gate! And with it, vast improvements to controller use! (To use the new controller layout, make sure to reset your keybinds to Default!)

Additionally, saving and loading has been much improved - it's faster, takes up less space, and supports cloud saving! However, this came at a price: Horizon's Gate now requires .NET 4.5. This shouldn't lock any players out according to Steam's hardware and software stats - but just in case it does, version 1.5.88 will remain available on a separate branch called "v1588".

On top of that, there have been some big balance changes. Casters with delayed spells will greatly enjoy the time bonus reduction on the enemy's first round - landing spells will become more consistent rather than depending so much on the enemy's opening action. A handful of abilities and passives have been improved as well.

FEATURES

Horizon's Gate can now run on Steam Deck!

Horizon's Gate now requires .NET 4.5 (which will be automatically installed by Steam).

New saves will be stored as .zip files, taking up far less space and improving save/load times!

Cloud saving is now supported! ONLY new saves using the .zip format are uploaded to the cloud.

BALANCE

Enemy bonus Time to Act from not moving/acting is now halved during the first round of non-naval combat

Mechanist's 'Toss Medkit' range increased from 3 -> 4

Mechanist Traps and Turrets can no longer be broken by anything but explosions, earth, or physical attacks

Balancer's 'Ice Carapace' damage now scales slightly (1:0.25) with the recipient's Magic Attack and Ice Skill

Balancer's 'Ice Carapace' description updated to mention that it grants +1 Physical Defense

Balancer's 'Warmth' no longer reduces wind damage taken by 10%

Guardian's 'Blockade' now affects all adjacent targets instead of just one

Gladiator's 'Reckless' now grants +1 Physical Attack and -1 Physical Defense at all times and an additional +4 Physical Attack for 1 turn on combat start

Ignis Knight's 'Firewall' now also includes burning characters

Reduced Firebomb range by 1, and reduced amount of fire left behind on the ground

Salvage Station machine can no longer be broken by ice

Rare grove prizes are now limited to top tier equipment or Ability Tablets (no gems)

Spidests rebalanced: -1 Move, +20 HP, Jump Attack range reduced by -1 and can hit allies, Whirling Attack inflicts Itchy

Netchal 'RUIN' mode passive changed from Bulwark -> Imbue Momentum

Jarf 'RUIN' mode Time to Act bonus reduced from -3 -> -2

Entrailer 'RUIN' mode Time to Act bonus increased from 0 -> -2

FIXES

Gossip no longer mentions the current month's trade special if it is past day 20 of the month

Fixed Aegis being consumed by any effect if the target has a debuff from a meal

Added delay between targets for Balancer's 'Force' to make multi-tile pushing more reliable

Party Inventory tab now properly greys out during combat when it is inaccessible

Pressing Stash/Cargo button now only alternates between tabs and does not dismiss the window

Added small animation to weapon selector UI when using a weapon

When you freeze a puddle it now disappears after a day

Fixed AI using Warmth to overwrite an ally's Ice Carapace and vice versa

Summoned objects like Puddles and Smoke Balm are now lowest priority when selecting items

Fixed being able to waste Stars on a 7th rank of Jump (Jump maxes out at 6)

Reduced lag when highlighting characters with large movement range in combat

CONTROLLER

Completely overhauled default Controller bindings - make sure to reset to Default to use these!

New binding for Menu - default: 'Start' (Cancel no longer opens the menu)

Improved "Ability Select" functionality - can now move to inventory on repeat presses or while holding items

Improved prompts for "Weapon Select" to reflect that (A) confirms an attack and (X) selects the other weapon

Added text prompts when holding a splittable stack of items or an equippable ship item

Controller can now delete saves, edit appearances, ships, and modify keybinds

Stats in the Class Window can be pointed at to view descriptions

Keybinds now has a separate 'clear' button and a timer for canceling (instead of Delete/Escape respectively)

After closing the journal from examining, or buying/selling an item, the cursor is returned to its original spot

Improved placement of Party Inventory window on small screens

Fixed various window focus issues

Fixed misbehaving cursor when dragging abilities or crew to reorder them

Fixed rare softlock where controller gets stuck in Examine mode

MODDING