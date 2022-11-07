Astro Colony OUT NOW!

Hi Colonizers!

The day has come!

From today 7th of November, 6PM, Astro Colony is finally released into Steam Early Access!

We are so happy to have reached this important milestone after 4 years of work!

I would like to thank those who helped me shape the game during this journey, from modelling to music, and a big Thank You goes to the whole community who supported me and helped in the battle against bugs!

Please continue to report them to help me fix them ːsteamhappyː

There is the Discord Community already settle for it!

For this launch there is a 10% discount limited for this week of release, so be fast!

As you may have seen in the post https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1614550/view/3405311447045407628

the colony will continue to grow after the EA, with new updates that are going to come soon!

A huge thank you again for the support and believing in the project!

But now, go and play Astro Colony!