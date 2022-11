Share · View all patches · Build 9886264 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 17:39:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello All!

Small patch for you today, fixing some issues that I have noticed

Fixed: Some Achievements not working properly

Fixed: Many other smaller fixes

Note: If played after update 2 then this would affect you.

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions

You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD

Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.

