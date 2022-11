Share · View all patches · Build 9886260 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 17:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, thanks for your compassion these past few months.

Updated the game to fix a few minor bugs and made pick-ups more visible from a distance. Hope to accomplish more of the previous to-do list this month, so stay tuned!

Thank you all for the support during these times.