Broken Banners update for 7 November 2022

Broken Banners 2.0

As a big thank you to everyone who plays our game, we have been working hard to bring you a new update. This update brings many exciting gameplay updates, visual polish, as well as new content!

Features

  • 5 new levels: New challenges awaits!
  • Many new items: Find new builds and playstyles!
  • New tower: Fireland Hut, hurling fireballs at your enemies!
  • Major gameplay and visual improvements!
  • Bug fixes, balancing and other improvements to the game.

Note: The update features a new loading system. The first level you load will take additional time (it may appear to freeze, but that's normal), after this all levels will load quickly.
See patch notes for further details.

We hope you enjoy this update and feel free to reach out to us!


The Elven Faction (Karoline Grønvik)

