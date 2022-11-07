Update 0.41

This update features a lot of improvements and features related to visual scripting to make it easier to use and increase its functionality!

New Menu Scene

Thanks to Mecho we now have a new fantasy themed menu scene with orcs and some ghost units. Have a look at it in game or check out the video below to see how good it looks!



Widescreen support

The game now supports 21:9 (widescreen) resolutions without black bars. There are also some changes to update the available/supported resolutions after moving the game to a different monitor on multi-monitor systems.

Other Improvements

When importing a model without triangulated faces, a warning is displayed to remind you to triangulate wavefront .obj models before exporting them

Increased the amount of sounds that can play at the same time to prevent issues with clipping audio effects

Scripting Features & Improvements

All the new features and improvements can be found below. There is a lot to go through, information about the next update are at the bottom of this post.

Improved object selection

Multiple scripting objects like lights, triggers, variables, etc. can now be selected at once in the scripting view

like lights, triggers, variables, etc. can now be in the scripting view This can be accomplished by holding shift/ctrl while selecting objects or by dragging a box over multiple objects

while selecting objects or by over multiple objects Scripting objects now also give visual feedback to indicate their selection status to make it easier to work with them

to make it easier to work with them The scripting object settings (like light or wall settings) now also support multi object editing

Fog areas can now be selected by simply clicking on them instead of having to search the icon

Script settings

This update contains features to split logic into different scripts. To help with that

Scripts can be referenced, deactivated and enabled from other scripts

And scripts have an execution order setting to select in which order multiple scripts run

Custom events

The new custom event nodes can be used to define custom starting points for your script. This can be used to prevent repetition of nodes that do the same thing. You can also add parameters to your custom events. The event can then be executed from the same script with the Invoke node, or from other script with the InvokeExternNode.



Input UI

To help with using other player's scripts or adjusting your own large scripts, most input nodes can now be given a name and a description and will then be displayed in the scripting list. This means that these settings can be edited without having to edit and try to understand the script.



Script workshop

To make it easier to share scripts with other users, there is now Steam Workshop support for visual scripts! Script can be uploaded in the script editor or loaded when pressing the 'Add Preset' button in the script list.

Script editor improvements

There are some nice quality of life improvements which can be toggled on/off in the toolbar in the bottom left corner of the script editor:

When dragging a output point in an empty area, the panel to add nodes will show up and display all compatible nodes . After selecting a node, it will be inserted and connected automatically .

in an empty area, the panel to add nodes will show up and display all . After selecting a node, it will be inserted and . If you like clean looking scripts, you can now enable nodes to be snapped to a grid or aligned to other nodes

Runtime event binding

Events that depend on a reference like the OnDamage event can now be bound while the script is running instead of having to pick the reference in advance.

With scripting the reference is often only generated when a unit is spawned for instance. The Bind event nodes can then be connected and all the nodes that are connected to the event will run when the event is happening.

Improved custom UI

Ever since the addition of the CustomInfo node, players used to create custom UI elements to replace or add more information to the vanilla HUD. To help with that, there is a new version which outputs a HUD element reference whose settings like color, text, etc. can be changed.

And a new input parameter can be used to allow the cursor to interact with these hud elements. There are new events to detect hovering and clicking and a new node (UnlockCursorInteraction) to unlock the cursor of the player to actually use these events.



Custom UI transform editor

The new UITransform input node makes it easier to create custom info elements by allowing users to adjust and preview positions, sizes and anchor/stretching behaviours for their UI elements.



New scripting nodes

This update features a lot of new scripting nodes:

RunOnce and RunOnceFrame can be used to only let the connected nodes run once while playing or once per frame

and can be used to only let the connected nodes run once while playing or once per frame The Select node can be used to select one of two values depending on a bool condition. This works similar to the if node, but a value is selected to prevent having to copy conditional branches in scripts

node can be used to select one of two values depending on a bool condition. This works similar to the if node, but a value is selected to prevent having to copy conditional branches in scripts The Break node can be used to stop the loop from which it was executed

node can be used to stop the loop from which it was executed The new version of the EndlessLoop now works like the other timed loops and can be started multiple times (this doesnt affect old scripts)

now works like the other timed loops and can be started multiple times (this doesnt affect old scripts) GetAllUnits and GetUnits can be used to retrieve a list of all units (of a team)

and can be used to retrieve a list of all units (of a team) TryGetNavPos can be used to find the closest walkable position on the AI navigation surface for a position

can be used to find the closest walkable position on the AI navigation surface for a position IsNavPos can be used to test if a position is on the walkable AI navigation surface

can be used to test if a position is on the walkable AI navigation surface Set/Get MovementSpeedMult can be used to adjust the movement speed of the player (0-2x multiplier)

can be used to adjust the movement speed of the player (0-2x multiplier) OnAIAttack / OnAIAttackGlobal event nodes run when an AI attacks another unit

/ event nodes run when an AI attacks another unit OnAIShoot / OnAIShootGlobal event nodes run when an AI shoots at another unit

/ event nodes run when an AI shoots at another unit OnAIMelee / OnAIMeleeGlobal event nodes run when an AI swings their weapon at another unit

/ event nodes run when an AI swings their weapon at another unit OnProjectileImpact event node runs when a projectile hits any surface and outputs information like the position, hit normal and hit object

event node runs when a projectile hits any surface and outputs information like the position, hit normal and hit object OnProjectileBodyImpact event node runs when a projectile hits a unit body part and outputs additional information like the hit body part and damage values

event node runs when a projectile hits a unit body part and outputs additional information like the hit body part and damage values OnMeleeImpact event node runs when a melee weapon hits any surface and outputs information like the position, hit normal and hit object

event node runs when a melee weapon hits any surface and outputs information like the position, hit normal and hit object OnMeleeBodyImpact event node runs when a melee weapon hits a unit body part and outputs additional information like the hit body part and damage values

event node runs when a melee weapon hits a unit body part and outputs additional information like the hit body part and damage values IsHovered node can be used to test if a custom info is hovered

node can be used to test if a custom info is hovered OnBeginHover / OnEndHover / OnClick can be used to detect custom info interactions

/ / can be used to detect custom info interactions UnlockCursorInteraction / LockCursorInteraction can be used to unlock the cursor for custom info interactions

/ can be used to unlock the cursor for custom info interactions Jump node can be used to let the player jump without ground checks for mechanics like double jumps

node can be used to let the player jump without ground checks for mechanics like double jumps PickupWeapon / PickupSupport / PickupShield can be used to set inventory items of the player

/ / can be used to set inventory items of the player Added various new nodes and parameters to existing nodes to drop weapons, shields, etc and to switch weapons

RestrictAll node can be used as a shortcut for all the other restrict nodes

node can be used as a shortcut for all the other restrict nodes Raycast / Linecast nodes can be used to shoot rays and detect colliders

/ nodes can be used to shoot rays and detect colliders New input nodes for body parts, types, ui transform and equipment item references

ArrayHint node can be used to hint the type of an array after it was passed as a parameter in custom events

node can be used to hint the type of an array after it was passed as a parameter in custom events DynamicRefCast can be used to cast any reference type to another type (for instance unit to health reference)

can be used to cast any reference type to another type (for instance unit to health reference) DebugLine node can be used to temporarily render lines in the scene

node can be used to temporarily render lines in the scene SetX/Y/Z and SetR/G/B nodes can be used to quickly set one component of a vector or color

and nodes can be used to quickly set one component of a vector or color Added nodes to get and set all parameters of an existing custom info

New runtime event bind nodes for all the reference event nodes

Script warnings

The scripting system is pretty robust in terms of error handling, but unfortunately it is difficult to detect all user errors. For instance, some players used the OnDamageGlobal event and then just added more damage to a unit, which would cause the event to run again and cause an endless loop and game crashes. With custom events it is even easier to create actual endless loops which are difficult to detect in the editor.

To fix that, the game will no longer crash when a script causes an endless loop. Instead a warning is shown while playing and the script is deactivated.

In addition to that, there is also a warning if a script runs really slow.

Other scripting improvements

Node warnings are now displayed for placed nodes

Nodes with serious warnings related to performance now use a red background

Added 'Tab' as a possible key in the input event nodes and key input node

Comment nodes will no longer reset their size when reloading a script

OnPickupEquipment/OnPickupObject/OnConsume nodes will now output the reference to the used object

Bug fixes

Fixed that the OnPickup scripting node did not work for door keys

Fixed that pressing continue in the pause menu resulted in a different behaviour that pressing escape to close it

The mute in background option will now correctly mute sounds instead of pausing them and causing sound desync

Custom modular doors should work more reliable now

Fixed that the rect shaped terrain paint would flip to the other side when painting borders

Fixed that the rendered color picker would not pick colors from units in the unit editor

Fixed various problems with picking up shields (duplicated shields, multiple shields on the player, etc.)

Fixed that custom bayonets did not cause any damage

Fixed that resetting the scale in the script editor would not update the scale text

Fixed a visual bug for array nodes with many values

Fixed small gap in the concrete windowframe model

Fixed that menu music would stay quiet after changing the music volume

Fixed that siege units did still control their siege weapon after being zombified

Fixed S42 scope retricle clipping

Fixed floating scopes on the future grenade launcher

Fixed +0 bullets spam when walking over some weapons

Fixed that units from spawners were missing their weapon attachments and shield backpacks didnt work correctly

Fixed floating bayonet on B1918 weapon

The next update will include a new quickplay section with curated workshop items to increase the visiblilty of workshop items and new content.