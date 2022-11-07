Now available in Korean!

Update Notice

On November 8, 2022 Japan time, we have released the Korean version of our website.

The translation has been done by our translator, caswc.

caswc's URL: https://caswac1.tistory.com/

Language switching is done from Steam, not from within the game.

You can play the Korean version of Raisond'etre if you set the Steam language setting to "Korean".

From your Steam account, go to "Account Details" > "Language Options" and select "Korean" before installing the game.

You can also switch the language for English and Vietnamese, which are planned in the future, using the same settings.

For those of you who have been waiting for the Korean version, thank you for your patience!

We hope you enjoy the Korean version of Raisond'etre!

───────────────────────────────────────

Common to all languages Update details

[Change of the version notation]

Unified the version notation with the free (no additional episodes) version.

Changed to Ver X.Y.Z system.

X is for major updates such as additional episodes.

Y" is for medium updates such as additional languages.

Z is for small updates such as bug fixes.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a problem in which the color of the screen would be incorrect while displaying a save message when saving while concentrating.

Fixed a problem that the name of the place in the parlor is not displayed.

Fixed a problem in which the sound of some objects did not sound.

Fixed animation of some objects.

Fixed a problem in which the text information of concentration is sometimes covered by the item image.

Fixed a problem in which the color of the screen would be incorrect if the concentration was forced to be released at a certain location.

Fixed a problem in which the design of the conversation window changes after certain conversation events.

Fixed an issue where the kitchen key could be entered without unlocking the key on the first night.

Fixed an issue where the effect would not appear when entering a guest room on the first night of the event.

Fixed a problem in which the door does not move back one step after some door events.

Fixed an issue where the character's image would flicker in some events.

Fixed an issue where Rose's lantern would disappear after examining the mirror in the bathroom.

Fixed an issue where the speaker could speak while concentrating in some events.

Adjusted the wait time for some events.

Fixed an issue where some events did not respond when concentrating.

Fixed a problem with the absence of character footsteps in some events.

Fixed an issue where the music would go out of sync when entering the bathroom while concentrating on the 4th night.

Fixed a problem with character names not being displayed on the save screen in some scenes.

Added reactions to some objects that were not responding.

Fixed a problem in which the effect disappears when certain actions are taken during a countdown scene.

*Fixed a problem that characters reflected in mirrors would blink.