The game no longer opens to a white screen, with errors if you try and do anything.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2884839456

The crossroad level update from v1.1.1 should also be included!

Let me know if there are any other issues.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused in the last 48 hours!