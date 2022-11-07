Update Patch Notes - November 7, 2022

Added: New bonus, mini Black Hole. Yes, it sends people to another "better" dimension.

Added: Surprise "hmm" ?! sign for all enemies near you if you are invisible.

Changed: All enemy units that are currently offscreen and not visible in the Boss fight are destroyed, so you can focus on the boss fight itself.

Changed: Homing missile has been improved to fly more realistic.

Fixed: Bomberman is now destroyable by melting beam.

Fixed: Civilians in the windows are now destroyable by melting beam.

Fixed: Zeppelin and Birds are now destroyable by homing missiles.

Happy gaming! :)

@FobTi