They Came From the Sky 2 update for 7 November 2022

Update Patch Notes - November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been implemented:

Added: New bonus, mini Black Hole. Yes, it sends people to another "better" dimension.
Added: Surprise "hmm" ?! sign for all enemies near you if you are invisible.
Changed: All enemy units that are currently offscreen and not visible in the Boss fight are destroyed, so you can focus on the boss fight itself.
Changed: Homing missile has been improved to fly more realistic.
Fixed: Bomberman is now destroyable by melting beam.
Fixed: Civilians in the windows are now destroyable by melting beam.
Fixed: Zeppelin and Birds are now destroyable by homing missiles.

Happy gaming! :)

@FobTi

