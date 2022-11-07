Update Patch Notes - November 7, 2022

The following updates have been implemented:
Added: New bonus, mini Black Hole. Yes, it sends people to another "better" dimension.
Added: Surprise "hmm" ?! sign for all enemies near you if you are invisible.
Changed: All enemy units that are currently offscreen and not visible in the Boss fight are destroyed, so you can focus on the boss fight itself.
Changed: Homing missile has been improved to fly more realistic.
Fixed: Bomberman is now destroyable by melting beam.
Fixed: Civilians in the windows are now destroyable by melting beam.
Fixed: Zeppelin and Birds are now destroyable by homing missiles.
Happy gaming! :)
@FobTi
Changed files in this update