v0.21.26 - Settler commands and weapons, QoL and more

Hey Necessians! Necessies..?

A quick reminder: When using mods it's a good idea to back up your saves. If you are experiencing problems you can still switch to an older version of the game by going to your Steam library -> Right-click Necesse -> Properties -> Betas -> Select the version -> Close the window and you will see it downloading the old version.

Before we start with the update, I wanted to thank everyone who has been playing, giving feedback and sharing the game. Necesse was released into EA in an extremely rough state and would not be the same game without your feedback to improve it. Leaving a review is one of the best way to support the game and it's an honor to work on a game with such potential both you and I are passionate about, so don't hold back!

Even though I don't answer or react to everything, I do read all the reviews, Steam discussion threads, messages in Discord and feedback submitted from inside the game. So keep it coming! ❤❤❤❤❤

Now let's get to the update. This one is a pretty big step toward more control over your settlement and settlers. With the ability to command your settlers more directly, raids and other events have the potential to become a lot more interesting.

You can command them to guard a location, attack a target and guard yourself around your settlement. In the future, you will be able to make them prioritize certain jobs, follow you outside the settlement and much more.

You can now also equip your settlers with a custom weapon. There are still some limitations to this, like summon weapons and a couple of others not working yet.

With this change, settler stats and raids have gotten a few tweaks to be better balanced. Balancing is something I will keep a close eye on and a mid-patch update if needed.

In the next update, I will be working on a way to manage your settler's gear better. Allowing them to equip themselves from gear found in your settlement storage etc.

This update also introduces more QoL features suggested by you. You can now see how many resources you have for each ingredient on recipe tooltips. Boss drops will now show a light beam, making them easier to find and you can now lock your hotbar.

You can disable showing the total available ingredients inside the interface settings.

Some of the other features in this update include:

Update to Steam networking, hopefully fixing issues some people were having when connecting through Steam friends.

Standalone rocks in all the different caves, spicing it up a bit.

A couple of more armor sets.

Your settlement menus scroll state is now saved between exiting and entering it.

Bigger rooms before they are considered outside. At some point I plan to rework this with roofing.

Different textures for enchantment scrolls.

Controller improvements and fixes.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Thank you for playing and keep that feedback coming in!

Fair

0.21.26 changelog

Additions:

Added ability to command your settlers.

Added the ability to equip your settlers with weapons.

Added interface setting to show total ingredients available on recipes, defaults to on.

Added the ability to lock the hotbar.

Added light beams to boss dropped items.

Added swamp and snow surface rocks.

Added scattered rocks to all caves.

Added columns for all stone types.

Added a texture for each type of enchantment scroll.

Added Mycelium Scarf armor and set bonus.

Added cloth robe armor, available right from the beginning.

Added settlement flag phase at the end of the tutorial.

Added DPS tracking of each training dummy.

Changes/misc:

Rebalanced settler and raider stats to better match new commands and settler weapons.

Reworked path finding to be more efficient, especially during raids and other longer paths.

When craft all hotkey is held down, the crafted items will go straight to your inventory.

There is now a shorter time between starting to hold down craft until it starts repeating.

Crafting to inventory will now highlight the item crafted, just like when picking it up.

Increased max room size before it is considered outside from 300 to 500.

All cave rocks textures now fade into the ground more.

The default sound device will now update when the game window toggles being active.

The scroll state of settlement menus will now save between opening and closing them.

Controller:

Your selected inventory slot will now be remembered through a loading menu.

Zoning tools now have better controls when using controller.

You can now lock and move settler rooms when using controller.

Menuing is now better at selecting buttons based on previous selected.

It's now possible to send chat messages with controller.

Controller aim reticle will now show the direction if outside or behind a window.

Fixed sometimes not being able to retrieve items when talking to settlers while using controller.

Fixed controller craft to inventory not working when holding button down to craft more.

Fixed using Binoculars and Sniper Rifle zoom with controller.

Fixed landfill placing not working correctly with controller.

Modding:

Added warning if an attempted mod patch never actually did anything.

Increased limit of fishing lines to 1000.

It's now possible to know which object a projectile hits.

Added ability to detect when a client submits an attack that have or should have failed.

Fixes:

Fixed issues some people were having when connecting though Steam.

Fixed crafting lists not updating when nearby inventories has their contents changed.

Fixed possible crash when opening settlers menu just after loading.

Fixed mod mismatch "Use server mods" button not working correctly.

Fixed delete server confirmation not showing the name correctly.

Fixed some cases where players would be desynced when using objects like beds.

Fixed some buttons overlapping with scrollbar in settlement menus.

Fixed being able to use mount when sleeping.

Fixed possible crash when handling inputs on Mac.

And other smaller changes and fixes.