🚀 Nemesis: Lockdown launches 17th November! 🚀

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you and your team ready to face the Lockdown, along with all of its challenges, and survive? Find out when the game leaves early access, in less than 2 weeks!

The full release version of the game is set to fully test your survival skills under the cruelest of circumstances. We're going to be revealing what's to come in the upcoming updates, so stay tuned!

You're going to have to fullfill objectives, use your skills and wits, betray (or get betrayed) and avoid aliens to survive the space base lockdown! The odds will be stacked against you and the RNG will sometimes be unforgiving.

Think you've got what it takes? November 17th is when you find out! 👽

‼️PRICE CHANGE INFO: We'd like to let you know that the game will be going up in price in 3 days. The new price, starting November 10th is going to be 24.99 USD. If you haven't already grabbed the game at the early access price point, now's the time.‼️