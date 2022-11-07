V.0.2.06 - Loading time + Ram fix!

Random Wisdom - There was once a major maple syrup heist, In 2011 and 2012, the maple syrup market was disrupted by the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.” Nearly 3,000 tons of maple syrup valued at roughly CAD$18 million (£10.4m) were stolen from Quebec suppliers.

-Fixed poison dragon dropping fire scale.

-Fixed crossbow rarity giving lower tier version.

-Fixed certain mosquito dropping token.

-Fixed the return from disassembling crossbows.

-Fixed RAM usage and loading times via streaming volumes (Also

moving games to and SSD compared to HD, will load any games faster!).

-Tweaked collision on the Oak Trees.

If you have not left a review yet, visit the store page to leave one :) good or bad we take it all!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1676380/Kingdom_of_Atham_Crown_of_the_Champions/