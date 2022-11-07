 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 7 November 2022

V.0.2.06 - Loading time + Ram fix!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed poison dragon dropping fire scale.
-Fixed crossbow rarity giving lower tier version.
-Fixed certain mosquito dropping token.
-Fixed the return from disassembling crossbows.
-Fixed RAM usage and loading times via streaming volumes (Also
moving games to and SSD compared to HD, will load any games faster!).

-Tweaked collision on the Oak Trees.

