Hotfix – V1.0.006

Greetings followers!

We have just pushed a hotfix for the game, fixing a couple of reported issues.

Bug Fixes:

Raids that result in room specific objects being confiscated now allows those objects to be rebuilt.

Lowered the Faith penalty of some Leader Demands so that they are no longer so severe that they become unrecoverable from.

We're working hard on additional fixes and are monitoring all of your fantastic feedback, so keep it coming!

Thank you!

