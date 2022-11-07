Update 0.16



**

Added:

**

"Knowledge" system - Look for the notes and gain knowledge from them! The knowledge will open up new answers in the dialogues and help you learn more about the world you destroyed.

Answers added by knowledge will be colored purple

- Look for the notes and gain knowledge from them! The knowledge will open up new answers in the dialogues and help you learn more about the world you destroyed. New UI - Completely changed the main HUD. Also the crafting interface and inventory have been slightly changed.



- Completely changed the main HUD. Also the crafting interface and inventory have been slightly changed. Added French language (15%)

More text translated into German and Spanish

**

Fixed or changed:

**

Corrections to the English text

Fixed camera shake when jumping over fences

Fixed bug with inability to climb the ladder immediately after building

Other minor fixes

Other:

You may also notice that the "gamepad" item appeared in the settings. It is currently inactive because the game does not fully support the gamepad. However, you can try playing using gamepad!

The gamepad works in:

Main menu + settings

Pause menu + settings

Inventory

Craft menu

Basic actions such as moving, interacting with objects, and using the lantern are also available with the gamepad.