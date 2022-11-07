MALICE PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-08

Regular bug fixes

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you at the moment. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback.

CHANGES

Added an event to help with the Tube Lock Puzzle

Added a painting clue for secret recipe

Changed the timing of some sequences so players won’t get stuck

Updated general item interaction for smoother gameplay

Updated NPCs interaction to feel more consistent

Added mouse sensitivity

Added new cinematics for ACT 1 and ACT3

Added chapter notification

Added more decor for the Seamstress room

Additional audio for seamstress room

FIXES

Removed Soups and Bowls' collision to prevent getting stuck with them

Fixed the looping voice line for Kotaro at ACT 2

Increased volume for the Singing Heads

Adjusted Paper Fans to not blend with the environment

Adjusted the Tourist Brochure position in inventory

Fixed Half Burnt Letter for Simplified Chinese not showing content

Mirror room won’t have constant flickering

Fix some lights having too much fog

Removed the ability to put tongues into a soup even though there is one in it

Fix the issue where Players aren’t able to move their cursor after Alt-Tab

Thank you for your patience while we iron out the game,

Nimbus Games