MALICE PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-08

Regular bug fixes
Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you at the moment. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback.
CHANGES
- Added an event to help with the Tube Lock Puzzle
- Added a painting clue for secret recipe
- Changed the timing of some sequences so players won’t get stuck
- Updated general item interaction for smoother gameplay
- Updated NPCs interaction to feel more consistent
- Added mouse sensitivity
- Added new cinematics for ACT 1 and ACT3
- Added chapter notification
- Added more decor for the Seamstress room
- Additional audio for seamstress room
FIXES
- Removed Soups and Bowls' collision to prevent getting stuck with them
- Fixed the looping voice line for Kotaro at ACT 2
- Increased volume for the Singing Heads
- Adjusted Paper Fans to not blend with the environment
- Adjusted the Tourist Brochure position in inventory
- Fixed Half Burnt Letter for Simplified Chinese not showing content
- Mirror room won’t have constant flickering
- Fix some lights having too much fog
- Removed the ability to put tongues into a soup even though there is one in it
- Fix the issue where Players aren’t able to move their cursor after Alt-Tab
Thank you for your patience while we iron out the game,
Nimbus Games
Changed files in this update