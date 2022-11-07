 Skip to content

Sinner 97 update for 7 November 2022

Post Halloween update and VR patch

Build 9885551 · Last edited by Wendy

A post Halloween update.

Update: The seasonal Halloween mode is now a toggle option for players in the menu, with the main “default” mode returning.

Update: Map design has been extended in preparation for our next big update later this month but is not fully explorable yet.

VR patch: A reported height and crouching game breaking bug that some users may have encountered whilst in VR mode has been patched. The VR mode is still being finely tuned and worked on in general, so we are very appreciative of all reported bugs and feedback to help us refine this mode.

Full oculus support is still pending, further details and known issues for those wishing to try Oculus in the current build are listed on the in game main menu.

